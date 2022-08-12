Hilary Duff reveals her daughter has hand, foot and mouth disease

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hilary Duff has revealed that her six-month-old daughter has hand, foot and mouth disease.

The How I Met Your Father actor took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the diagnosis, writing that her daughter Mae “looks awful”.

“None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot [and] mouth, so I’ve never it seen before. That looks awful,” Duff said.

Duff, 34, is also mother to son Luca, 10, and daughter Banks, three.

The child star is currently filming the new season of How I Met Your Father and added that she feels “so weird” that she can’ be with Mae while she is sick.

“I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I’m at work. I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural,” she said.

“And it kinda like goes against everything in their body to not be with them in times like that.”

According to the NHS, initial symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease include a sore throat, high temperature and a lack of appetite.

(Instagram @hilaryduff/Getty)

After a few days it says you can expect mouth ulcers and a rash to appear. It clarifies that it has nothing to do with foot and mouth disease that can affect farm animals.

There are no antibiotics you can take to cure hand, foot and mouth disease but the health service says it usually gets better on its own in a week to 10 days.

However, it says that symptoms can appear worse in children under five years old than in older children and adults.

It’s a common disease among children and can spread to other people through coughs, sneezes and other bodily fluids.