A 15-year-old girl was diagnosed with cancer after developing an “unbearable” itch that was initially mistaken for an allergic reaction.

Deborah Connell, 48, and her husband Brian, 65, who live in Bonkle, Scotland, are legal guardians for their 15-year-old granddaughter Niamh – a “stunning” and “healthy girl” who loves all things beauty-related.

In June, Niamh developed a “constant itch” all over her body, but at first the family believed it was related to an allergy or intolerance and her GP suggested she keep a diary for her food and beauty products.

The itching soon became “unbearable”, however, to the point where she could not sleep and she was “clawing at her skin” – and after a lump suddenly appeared in her neck overnight, the family rushed her to A&E.

A CT scan, biopsy and an ultrasound followed, which led to Niamh’s Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis – cancer which develops in the lymphatic system – in August, and she is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Deborah explained that Brian’s daughter Mhaired – Niamh’s aunt – then died, aged 35, on September 10 following struggles with mental health and alcohol, which was “devastating”.

open image in gallery Deborah Connell and her husband Brian with shaved heads

In support of Niamh and in memory of Mhaired, Deborah and Brian have since launched a GoFundMe page and shaved their heads in support of ‘Brave the Shave’ to raise money for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

Deborah, who is speaking on behalf of Niamh, told PA Real Life: “Niamh was one of the it girls – she’s beautiful, she’s stunning, but she doesn’t want anyone to see her because her hair’s all falling out.

“She’s always one with her fake tan, her lashes and her makeup, and she doesn’t have that now. She can’t even put her nails on or nail polish because of the chemotherapy, so that’s where she’s struggling.

“She’s got loads of friends and she doesn’t even want to see them, which is heartbreaking.

“Hopefully, it’s only going to be four or six months out of life and then she can go back to the person she was, go to her parties and wear fancy dresses.”

Deborah said she and Brian are legal guardians for Brian’s daughters’ kids – Casey, 16, Niamh, 15, and Jacob, 12, and Mhaired’s two daughters Kathleen, 14, and Lucy, six.

open image in gallery Deborah and her husband Brian with Casey, Kathleen and Jacob

Although she is not their biological mother, Deborah said the children are the couple’s “whole life”.

“I might not have carried them in my own body, or given birth to them, but by God I absolutely worship the ground that they walk on,” Deborah said.

Deborah and the three older girls – Casey, Niamh and Kathleen – went to Portugal in June this year for a holiday after seeing P!NK in concert and they had “an absolute ball”.

However, when they returned, Niamh started to notice her body was itching.

open image in gallery Deborah described Niamh as ‘stunning’

“She hadn’t been feeling right for some time, but it was more of a constant itch – her whole body was itching all the time,” Deborah said.

“It was waking her up at night and she was clawing at her skin, so we took her to the GP and they took some blood and her folic acid level was low, so she was prescribed folic acid for three months.”

With no improvement after three months and the itching becoming “unbearable”, her GP suggested she keep a diary of her food intake and beauty products and she stay away from the cat Leyla and dog Beau.

However, after Casey noticed a large lump in Niamh’s neck, the family took Niamh to the A&E department at University Hospital Wishaw and she was then referred to University Hospital Monklands.

After having a CT scan, biopsy and an ultrasound, Niamh was then transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Young Person’s Unit, where her Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis was confirmed on August 31.

open image in gallery Niamh is currently undergoing treatment

Doctors told the family Niamh’s treatment would involve four 28-day cycles of chemotherapy, of which she has completed two so far.

Although she has struggled with the change in her appearance and she is missing school and her friends, Deborah said she has been “phenomenal” throughout.

“She looks in the mirror and she doesn’t see herself, which is absolutely heartbreaking, but she knows who she is and who she wants to be,” Deborah said.

“We believe she will be that person and she will achieve everything in her life with us behind her 100%.

“She will forever be my hero.”

Just over a week after Niamh’s diagnosis, Deborah and Brian received the news that his daughter Mhaired had passed away, and they later held a memorial service for her at Dalziel Park Hotel & Golf Club.

Inspired by the “fantastic” staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Young Person’s Unit, and in memory of Mhaired and in support of Niamh, Deborah and Brian then decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money.

The couple shaved their head in support of ‘Brave the Shave’ on September 27, which was “emotional” yet “invigorating”, and they decided to start with a fundraising target of £250 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

With more than £5,600 being donated so far, however, the couple have been “totally overwhelmed” by people’s generosity.

Their focus is getting Niamh “back on track” and helping her “lead a happy and healthy life”, and Niamh said she wanted to issue the following message: “Trust your gut instinct.”

“If anybody thinks that there’s something untoward with their body, even the smallest thing, check, check and check again,” Deborah said.

“With regards to life, yes, everybody has ups and downs, everybody has heartache, everybody has troubles, that’s just life, but by God you only get one chance in life.

“You dance as hard as you can to the tune that’s being played, and you make your life as happy as you possibly can, because it’s so short and it’s so tough.

“We’re trying to dance to get our girl back on track and we’ll dance as hard as we can.”

To donate or find out more, visit the GoFundMe.