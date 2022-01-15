Holly Ramsay says sobriety ‘can be lonely’ but she is ‘in the best place mentally’

Holly Ramsay has given an update on her sobriety, telling Instagram followers that while she is in “the best place mentally”, refraining from drinking “can be lonely”.

The 22-year-old, who is chef Gordon Ramsay’s second-eldest daughter, gave up alcohol in December 2020.

In a post to her Instagram last month, the influencer and podcast host announced that she had been tee-total for one year after reaching her “lowest point” during the pandemic.

She said drinking while also being on anti-depressants had a negative impact on her mental health, and that abstaining from alcohol has helped her feel “more present both mentally and physically”.

“I won’t say that this is forever, but this is for now,” she wrote at the time.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had a year of high highs and low lows but I’m grateful I gave myself the chance to work through them consciously rather than mask my feelings (good or bad) with a drink.”

While recently answering questions from followers on Instagram, Ramsay said she is in “the best place mentally and feeling more myself than I have done in years”.

Responding to a question about the impact of drinking on mental health, the 22-year-old said going sober had helped her feel more in control, and that she’s able to have fun.

But she admitted that at times, it can feel lonely. “It can be lonely not drinking especially at this age as it’s such a big part of our social lives,” she said.

“But you will find the right people who don’t even care that you’re not drinking and are just happy you’re with them.

“This has taken a lot of work and doesn’t come easy so go easy on yourself. Sending love to anyone who needs it.”

Ramsay’s father, Gordon, has publicly supported her sobriety journey on social media.

As she celebrated one year without alcohol, the Hell’s Kitchen star described his daughter as “an incredible young lady”.

“@hollyramsayy what an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad,” he commented under the post.