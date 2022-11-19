Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Consuming two tablespoons of honey improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels, study finds

Raw honey from a single floral source showed the most benefits

Saman Javed
Saturday 19 November 2022 20:32
Comments
British Heart Foundation animation shows you how risk factors like high cholesterol and smoking can lead to a heart attack or a stroke

Consuming two tablespoons of honey can help balance blood sugar and improve cholesterol levels, according to a new study.

Experts said replacing added sweeteners in the diet – such as sugar in tea – with honey can lower the risks of illnesses associated with eating too much sugar, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Researchers at the University of Toronto analysed the results of 18 trials including more than 1,100 participants and found that raw honey from a single floral source had the most positive effect on the body.

They found it lowered fasting blood glucose and the number of low-density lipoprotein (or “bad cholesterol”) in the blood.

Consuming honey also increased high-density lipoproteins (“good” cholesterol”) and showed signs of improving inflammation.

Recommended

All participants in the study followed a generally healthy diet, and sugar accounted for 10 per cent or less of their daily caloric intakes.

The study found that honey from a single floral source “consistently produced either neutral or beneficial effects” on the body.

Participants were given an average of 40 grams, or about two tablespoons of honey daily over the course of eight weeks.

Most of the benefits were observed in people who consumed raw honey, from False Acacia or Black Locust trees.

However, honey lost many of its health benefits after it was heated above 65 degrees Celsius.

Tauseef Khan, a senior researcher at the University’s Faculty of Medicine, said the results were surprising because honey “is about 80 per cent sugar”.

“But honey is also a complex composition of common and rare sugars, proteins, organic acids and other bioactive compounds that very likely have health benefits,” Khan said.

Recommended

Experts said the results showed that not all sugars should be treated the same by health and nutrition officials.

“We’re not saying you should start having honey if you currently avoid sugar,” Khan said. “The takeaway is more about replacement – if you’re using table sugar, syrup or another sweetener, switching those sugars for honey might lower cardiometabolic risks.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in