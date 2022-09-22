Honey Boo Boo’s mother Mama June in hospital with ‘mystery illness’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of Honey Boo Boo, “Mama June” Shannon, has reportedly been admitted to hospital after suffering from severe headaches and dizziness.

Shannon, 43, who rose to fame on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras with her daughter Alana (Honey Boo Boo), was hospitalised following a doctor’s appointment earlier this week.

According to TMZ, emergency measures were taken after Shannon informed her doctor she had been experiencing painful headaches and dizzy spells and she was admitted as a precaution.

However, doctors have not yet determined the cause of her symptoms though the reality star has undergone several medical tests.

The news outlet added that Shannon’s husband, Justin Stroud, was with her at the hospital.

Shannon has her own reality series called Mama June: Road To Redemption, which follows the family after she lost custody of them due to being arrested for possession of cocaine and became estranged.

Over the years, viewers have seen her battle with a number of health issues, including becoming legally blind in 2018 and struggling with obesity.

She also had a long history of drug addiction and previously admitted on the show that she used to take “a couple of ounces a day” of methamphetamine, a habit that cost her and former boyfriend Eugene Doak “$2,500 a day, if not more”.

In a 2020 episode, Shannon said: “It wasn’t something that just started, and oh my God, I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted. It wasn’t. I got high because I wanted to.”

She has four children from previous relationships, including Alana, 17. Her other children include Anna Shannon, 28, Jessica Shannon, 25, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 22.

Lauryn became Alana’s legal guardian after their mother’s arrest in 2019. Since her arrest, Shannon has been on the road to sobriety.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.