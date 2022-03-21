Hospice nurse shares four biggest regrets of the dying

A hospice nurse has shared the four biggest life lessons she has learnt from caring for people on their death beds.

Julie McFadden, from California, US, regularly shares stories about her work and patients’ stories on TikTok, where she has more than 800,000 followers.

In a recent video, she gave her followers some advice that she has learnt from those who are dying.

She said people’s biggest regrets are commonly centered on not living presently or being grateful enough for what they have.

“Most people at the end of their life have regrets about not appreciating their health, not appreciating being alive, working their life away and not spending time with their family,” she said.

Issuing some words of wisdom to viewers she said: “That tells me to be in the moment, live presently, be grateful, and don’t take your health and the little things about living life for granted.”

Lastly, she urged people not to work excessively, and to be mindful of who they spend most of their time with.

“Don’t work your life away if you don’t have to, or make it so you don’t have to,” she said.

“Spend time with those you love, not necessarily family, but those you love and who make you feel loved.”

McFadden, who began working in a hospice five years ago after spending more than 10 years as an ICU nurse, joined TikTok with the aim of challenging the taboo around death and educating people about what happens in the final stages of life.

“I knew I wanted to get information out in general. I felt like it was a very taboo topic that shouldn’t be so taboo,” McFadden previously told USA Today.

“To be able to provide somebody with answers and comfort and care and to help that process be easier, it feels like a gift.”