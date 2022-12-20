Expert offers 6 tips to help keep ‘Festive Lurgy’ at bay

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re feeling fatigued, sniffly and wondering how on earth you’re supposed to contend with Christmas this year, you’re far from alone. You may have caught what has been dubbed as the “festive lurgy”.

A sharp rise in the number in flu and “super colds” has swept the UK in recent weeks, with the rate of hospital admissions for flu overtaking those of people with Covid-19 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has declared that flu is now “circulating widely” around the country, with hospital admissions particularly affecting children and those aged 85 and above.

Scientists have suggested that the sharp increase in colds, flu and other bugs is linked to the pandemic lockdown and a loss of immunity to respiratory diseases.

The UKHSA added that flu was held largely in check last winter because people were mixing less and working from home more amid continued pandemic restrictions.

But how can you beat the festive lurgy? On This Morning, Dr Nighat offered advice for what has been called one of the “worst flu seasons in the last 20 years”. Here’s what you need to know:

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly

Hand hygiene is essential in keeping bugs at bay (Getty Images)

Maintaining good hand hygiene is vital in reducing the risk of picking up and spreading winter viruses, such as flu. Wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water, before eating and preparing food, and especially after visits to the toilet.

Use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when sneezing

Being considerate by covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when sneezing can prevent germs from spreading. After you’ve finished, throw the tissue in the bin and wash your hands.

Wear a face mask

Public transport can be a breeding ground for bugs (Getty Images)

Dr Nighat said: “I have seen a lot of people wearing masks in closed spaces. If you don’t have good ventilationt then that’s a good thing to do.”

A properly fitting face mask can protect against respiratory illnesses, such as the flu or the common cold. While you might not wish to wear one while you’re outdoors, it’s a simple preventative measure you can adopt on busy public transport and packed shops.

Keep your home ventilated

If you’re mixing with friends and family over the Christmas period, consider putting on a jumper and opening a window or door to allow a flow of air to circulate. Ventilation is an effective way to minimise the spread of Covid.

Dr Nighat also said that it’s important that people should wear layers and stay warm to stay healthy.

Get a flu jab

If you’re able, get a flu jab. Your local GP should offer one, but local chemists, including Boots, also offer this service.

Is it a cold, Covid-19 or Strep A?

Nineteen children have now died in the UK from conditions related to the Strep A bacterial infection after outbreaks hit a number of schools and left hospital A&E departments “overflowing” with young patients.

Parents have been warned to look out for the following symptoms if they’re concerned about their child.

It’s also worth taking a Covid test if you’re feeling poorly, especially ahead of social gatherings.

The festive season is a particularly flu-prone season, while people wind down for the end of the year. “You’re going out, drinking, it’s a stressful time which impacts our immune system,” Dr Nighat added.