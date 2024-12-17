6 parenting hacks for the downtime between Christmas and the New Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The period between Christmas and the New Year (or ‘Twixmas’, as it’s become known) is often a bit of a limbo phase when nothing really seems to be going on – which can be boring and frustrating for kids.

With the excitement of Christmas over, new toys already losing some of their initial appeal, and no school or nursery to keep little ones occupied, Twixmas can be the most challenging time of the festive holidays for parents.

But Matt Buttery, CEO of the Triple P UK and Ireland parenting programme, says: “Once the presents have been opened and the turkey served, parents can take a deep breath as the Twixmas lull kicks in. But there’s no reason why Twixmas should be a dull time for kids.

“There are steps parents can take to ensure their children don’t slip into boredom, or the risk of too much screen time. With a little imagination, Twixmas can be just as fun as the big day itself.”

Rhiannon Mountain, head of outdoor learning at nursery group Kids Planet, adds “There are some easy ways families can enjoy time with their young ones over Twixmas, while engaging in educational activities too. Try something as simple as collecting sticks for craft projects, naming and tracking animals, or counting different coloured plants.”

Here are six expert hacks to help families have a terrific Twixmas…

1. Make a Twixmas activity listBe super-organised by making a specific activity list ahead of time, and if you’re worried about cost, aim to include things you can do together for free.

Buttery suggests looking online for free craft projects that use leftover wrapping paper, for example. “Including your child in planning what you’re going to do together is a good way of ensuring they’re engaged, and can be an activity of its own,” he says. “You could do a few of these every day – and remember, routine and structure can help to avoid hearing the dreaded ‘I’m bored!’ from your child.”

2. Create an indoor treasure huntBuy some cheap toys, or even use sweet treats, and hide them around the house, leaving clues for the kids to find the ‘treasure’. Mountain says: “Activities such as indoor treasure hunts are great for engaging children’s imaginations, and they hold a child’s interest for a long time.”

3. Limit techGetting kids off screens is easier said than done, but if you get them involved in something else outside, for example, you might have more chance. “Time in nature during daylight hours not only develops a healthy immune system and increases concentration, it’s also a great way to keep children busy, tire them out, and make the most of their time outside school or nursery,” says Mountain. “It’s a natural source of mood-boosters too, creating a more meaningful playtime in contrast to technology use.”

4. Collect foliage

Take young children on a nature walk in your local park or around your neighbourhood. “Let your child pick their favourite leaves along the way,” suggests Mountain. “And as you walk, chat about the different shapes, colours and textures of the leaves – this is a fun way to introduce them to nature vocabulary. Once home, you can put the collected leaves to creative use by making leaf art – simply arrange them on paper to form patterns, or do leaf rubbings with crayons.”

5. Go nature spottingWildlife counting is an engaging outdoor activity that educates young children on their surroundings and what’s hiding under rocks and bushes that they don’t usually notice. “Try leaving some bird feed out to encourage more wildlife when it’s cold, and read up on what you saw when you get home,” suggests Mountain.

Make sure little ones are wearing weather-suitable clothes. “No matter the weather, the right clothing will ensure children can benefit from the positive effects of outdoor play all year round,” stresses Mountain. “Layers are key, as you can always take them off and adjust.”

6. View this as bonus time together

If parents change their mindset about Twixmas, and view it as a positive rather than a headache, it can help make the kids more positive too. “The Christmas break is a great opportunity to spend quality time with your child,” stresses Buttery. “This is a rare moment in the calendar to focus on connecting while the family has a break from work and school.

“Whether it’s revisiting and enjoying the gifts you’ve shared with each other, or spending time outside by going for walks, playing a game, or even baking festive treats, there are lots of ways you can enjoy spending time together at Twixmas.”