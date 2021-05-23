IBS patients saw symptoms improve under lockdown, says study

People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) saw their symptoms improve unexpectedly during Covid-19 stay-at-home orders, a new, small-scale study has found.

Researchers said the survey results appeared to reaffirm the existence of a “gut-brain connection”, as patients were better able to avoid “food triggers” as well as exposure to external stressors.

Millions of people suffer from IBS, with up to one in five people in Britain estimated to suffer from the condition. It causes symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation, and can be triggered by certain foods or activities.

According to the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, emotional stress may be a “factor in the onset of IBS episodes” and many patients experience worse symptoms when they are nervous or anxious.

The survey, which was presented at Digestive Disease Week 2021, examined the impact of pandemic-related stress and reduced social interaction during the coronavirus lockdown on 129 IBS patients in Argentina.

Scientists initially hypothesised that the patients’ symptoms would worsen “because of pressure and stress due to Covid-19” – but the opposite was true.

The number of patients experiencing severe IBS fell sharply from 65 to 39 during the course of the lockdown in Argentina, which was one of the longest lockdowns in the world.

Pre-pandemic data from the patients had already been collected through an earlier research project. The researchers then reassessed the patients during lockdown with the same survey, which included questions about heartburn, regurgitation, indigestion, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and headaches.

While patients were forced to stay at home due to the pandemic, they reported that problems with pain, bloating, stool consistency, anxiety and chronic fatigue all improved.

According to the study, the gut-brain connection refers to the role of stress and psychological difficulties, which can trigger debilitating gut-related symptoms.

Juan Pablo Stefalono, a lead author on the study and physician at the Hospital de Clinicas Jose de San Martin, Buenos Aires University, said: “One of our main hypotheses was that these patients were going to be worse because of pressure and stress due to Covid-19.

“We think the results have something to do with people staying at home. They were not exposed to outside stress, and at home they were able to avoid food triggers.

“Our results reinforce the concept that IBS, or functional gastrointestinal disorders, have a connection to psychosocial factors, as well as food and other factors.

“The gut-brain axis has a lot of facets.”