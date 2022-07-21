Ivanka Trump honoured her late mother Ivana as a “trailblazer to men and women alike” in an emotional tribute at her funeral.

The former fashion designer, model and ex-wife of Donald Trump died on 14 July aged 73 after suffering injuries to her torso from an accidental fall.

She was laid to rest on Wednesday (20 July) in a funeral service at St Vincent Ferrer Church in New York City.

“Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted – she showed me,” daughter Ivana said in her speech, as reported by US media.

”She was a trailblazer to men and women alike. My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spear fish and then cook what we caught. My mum expanded our minds.”

Donald Trump attended the funeral with his current wife, Lady Melania Trump and his children, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Junior (AFP via Getty Images)

Ivana and the former US president were married from 1977 to 1992. They have three children; Dondald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38.

Following her death, the Trump family issued the following statement: “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana and Donald married in 1977 (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Trump shared a message to his social media platform, Truth Social, remembering his first wife as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life”.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

Ivanka also shared a tribute to her mother on Twitter, writing that she was “heartbroken”.

“Mum was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny,” she said.

“She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”