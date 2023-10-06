Like Sophie Anderton, I have felt the pain and shame of infertility
When British model Sophie Anderton revealed her miscarriages have left her feeling like ‘damaged goods’, it struck at the heart of Katy Lindemann’s own experience. The agony of knowing you’ll never become a mother never leaves you, she says, and only those in the same club can understand
Dried up. Lacking. Inadequate. Deficient. Damaged goods.
In a recent interview, former model Sophie Anderton reflected on her experience of being infertile in a fertile world, using words that I could have easily said myself. Describing how being unable to have children made her feel like “damaged goods”, behind her smile she hid intense feelings of shame and anger – something anyone who has ever struggled with infertility or pregnancy loss, recognises only too well.
Outwardly I’m seen as confident, bubbly and accomplished – in my career as a strategy consultant I’ve travelled the world and delivered presentations to senior executives at some of the best-known global brands. But years of failed IVF and miscarriages left me turning in on myself, viewing my body as substandard, inferior, and fundamentally not up to the job.
