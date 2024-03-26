Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple whose only round of IVF on the NHS failed has branded the system which grants three cycles of treatment in some areas and just one in others as an “unfair lottery” which has left them needing to raise over £9,000 for just one more chance at a private practice.

Suffering with anxiety and depression, 27-year-old Sophie Sternschuss-Howes from Bursledon, Hampshire, attempted to take her own life in May 2023 after three unsuccessful years of trying to have a baby with her husband Darren, 35.

In January 2024, Sophie underwent a round of IVF treatment on the NHS after tests failed to uncover why they were struggling to conceive – but it did not work and they have now been told the issue could be linked to Sophie’s Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels.

People who live in Hampshire and Isle of Wight are only entitled to one round of IVF on the NHS as per the counties’ integrated care board (ICB) commissioning policy – even though those in other parts of England and Wales have access to two or three rounds.

Sophie, who is a third round IVF baby herself, told PA Real Life: “You can hop over a county line 20 minutes away and get two more chances.

“I’m the proof that you need three rounds.”

The couple decided to apply for IVF on the NHS (Collect/PA Real Life) ( )

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) fertility guidelines clearly states “women aged under 40 should be offered three cycles of IVF treatment on the NHS” provided they meet certain criteria.

The couple do not understand why people in some areas are treated differently and said that everyone should be given an “equal chance across the country” as they warned of the devastating mental health impacts of not being able to have children.

They are now fundraising for private treatment after being quoted £9,000 for just one extra cycle.

“Everyone has a right to be a parent but they don’t take that seriously enough in my opinion,” Darren said. “It’s just a kick in teeth.”

Sophie and Darren, who both work for Specsavers, met in 2015 on the social media platform Instagram, where they bonded over their love of West Ham United Football Club.

Their first date was to see the Hammers play Bournemouth at Upton Park before the club moved to the former Olympic Stadium in 2016.

Two years later they tied the knot and moved to Bursledon, Hampshire, where they were hoping to start a family.

They started trying for a baby at the end of 2019 and said they would ideally like to have two children.

Darren has tried to remain 'strong' and 'look after Sophie' who struggled to come to terms with the situation(Collect/PA Real Life) ( )

But their concerns grew as time passed and Sophie still did not fall pregnant.

In March 2022, the couple decided to see a GP, who referred them to the Complete Fertility Centre, now in Eastleigh.

But after several scans and tests, the couple’s infertility was put down as “unexplained”.

“Everything came back clear,” she said. “As far they could see, it was unexplained.”

Sophie and Darren therefore decided to apply for IVF on the NHS.

While The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) makes recommendations about who should have access to IVF treatment on the NHS in England and Wales, the final decision ultimately sits with each area’s NHS integrated care board (ICB).

This means that in some areas the “criteria may be stricter than those recommended by NICE”, according to the NHS website.

For Sophie and Darren, who live in Hampshire, they are only entitled to one round of IVF on the NHS, provided they are under 35 and have no children from current or previous relationships.

If they were living in another part of the country, like North East London or Sussex, they would be entitled to three rounds up until the age of 40, and only one person is required to have no children from current or past relationships.

“You just feel like it’s quite unfair,” said Sophie. “It’s not feasible for us to just up sticks and move.

“You shouldn’t have to, people should be given an even chance across the country.”

In January 2024, the couple received news their IVF treatment had been unsuccessful.

“They told us we had to wait 10 days, but I sort of knew from the six or seventh day mark that it had been unsuccessful because I had quite a lot of bleeding,” said Sophie.

“Even though I phoned them and they said it was normal, I knew in my gut.

“The week or two after that was obviously the hardest.

“You feel like you have to pick yourself up and move on really quickly, especially with work and things like that.”

Further tests confirmed the couple’s struggles to conceive could be linked to Sophie’s Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels, which offer an estimate of the number of eggs in her ovarian reserve.

Mother’s Day was a particularly difficult time for the couple, who said they decided to switch off social media to avoid seeing any triggering posts.

Throughout the process, Darren has tried to remain “strong” and “look after Sophie” who struggled to come to terms with the situation.

He said: “She would cry and say, why do you want to be with me still?

“I said, I’m with you no matter what, even if we can’t have children, we’ll adopt or find a solution.

“I just want to be with her no matter what.”

Last year, Sophie’s mental health took a turn for the worst.

“Last May, Sophie was really struggling with her anxiety and depression because of this,” said Darren.

“She did attempt to take her life, and you know, it’s all because of the stress and the strain from this.

“It affects people really badly with their mental health and they (the NHS) don’t see that day to day.

“It’s very tough, in particular on women.”

Darren and Sophie hope their experience will help raise awareness about the devastating impact that not being to have children can have on people’s lives.

The couple received news their IVF treatment had been unsuccessful in January 2024 (Collect/PA Real Life) ( )

Despite the challenges, Sophie is now in a much better place.

“I think now that we’re nearly two months on from it, I’m able to process it and sort of come to terms with it,” said Sophie.

“We’re fortunate in the fact that if anything, going through it has brought us closer together.”

She decided to share their fertility journey in a series of videos on YouTube which she hopes will help others.

They are now ready to move forward and are looking to pay for private IVF treatment, for which they have been quoted around £9,000 per cycle.

To help cover the cost they have launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe which has received more than £7,000.

“The main thing is we don’t have time on our side,” she said. “We’re fortunate because I’m still considered quite young to be going through this.

“But with every month and year that passes our chances will decrease even more.

“Obviously, the quicker we can get the money together the higher the odds.

“Thank you so much to all the people who have donated, it means the world for us.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Funding decisions for health services such as IVF are made by integrated care boards (ICBs), which should commission fertility services in line with National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines.

“However, it is clear that the use of non-clinical criteria to decide access to fertility treatment is leading to geographical variations, and as part of our women’s health strategy, we have asked NHS England to review the commissioning process to make it fairer for women across the country.”

To support Darren and Sophie visit: www.gofundme.com/f/87rbu-ivf-treatment