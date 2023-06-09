Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A representative for Jamie Foxx has shut down conspiracy theories that the actor’s recent hospitalisation was due to the Covid-19 vaccine leaving him “partially paralyzed and blind”.

In a statement to NBC News, Foxx’s representatives called the claims “completely inaccurate.”

The conspiracy theory began on 30 May, when Hollywood gossip columnist AJ Benza made the unsubstantiated claim on Ask Dr Drew, hosted by reality TV host Dr Drew Pinsky. During the podcast episode, Benza alleged that Foxx was forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine while he was working on a film, citing a source “in the room” with Foxx when he was hospitalised.

Benza claimed Foxx developed a “blood clot in the brain” after receiving the vaccine, which “caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”

Despite Foxx’s representatives refuting Benza’s claims, it hasn’t stopped far-right commentators from spreading the anti-vaccination conspiracy theory on the internet.

Political commentator Candace Owens peddled the theory on her YouTube-based podcast, where she has 1.67m subscribers, on 6 June. In the video, titled “What’s Going On With Jamie Foxx?”, Owens suggested there may be “some veracity” to Benza’s claim because nobody in Foxx’s family had denied it at the time.

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk also weighed in on the claim, tweeting on 1 June that he was “infuriated a decent person like Jamie Foxx fell victim to Big Pharma because a movie set is still dumb enough to mandate their cash cow clot shot.”

There’s been much speculation surrounding Jamie Foxx’s health after the 55-year-old actor was hospitalised in April following a “medical complication”. On 12 April, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared in a social media statement that the Django Unchained star “experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she said. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx was filming the forthcoming Netflix film Back in Action in Georgia when he was taken to a medical facility. Many rumours soon emerged about Foxx’s health. While most reports suggested that the actor was recovering, one source told Radar that his friends and family were “hoping for the best – but preparing for the worst”.

On 3 May, Jamie Foxx broke his silence on social media when he thanked fans for their support. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji],” the actor shared on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, his daughter Corinne later rebuked claims that his family were “preparing for the worst” and revealed that the actor had been out of the hospital “for weeks”.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she shared on her Instagram on 12 May. “In fact,” she continued, “he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”