Jana Kramer reveals she couldn’t brush her teeth for three months while pregnant

Jana Kramer has revealed one of her unlikely triggers for morning sickness.

During the 21 August episode of her podcast, Whine Down, the singer explained that toothpaste has made her nauseous throughout her pregnancy. “This is gross but, like, the water and mint [of toothpaste] made me want to vomit in the first trimester, so I couldn’t brush my teeth,” she said.

“Like, I just used [Colgate] wisps,” she explained, referring to single-use toothbrushes meant to be used on-the-go, as they don’t require toothpaste. Instead, the toothbrushes have a built-in “freshening bead” that dissolves as you brush.

The singer explained that she tried to regularly brush her teeth on multiple occasions, before resorting to her other method. “I would try and then I would gag and then I’d puke and so, it just wasn’t worth the extra puke of the day,” Kramer added.

During the podcast, she discussed how nervous she was when the time finally came to go to the dentist, after spending three months not brushing her teeth. Luckily, it appeared to have worked in her favour, as her dentist let her know that she “did a really good job for not brushing your teeth in three months.”

“He goes, ‘Everything looks good. Where you’re saying the pain is under a cavity, it’s a cavity tooth,’” the One Tree Hill alum said. “So, he’s like, ‘Nothing looks like it’s cracked or seeping or anything.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t do anything anyway ‘cause your pregnant. But a lot of women - when they’re hormonal - it hurts more, your teeth.’”

Kramer also shared in her podcast that she recently discovered cavities can be genetic, and that people can end up with poor teeth despite how well they take care of them. “It makes sense now ‘cause my daughter has two cavities - she’s seven - on her adult teeth,” Kramer explained. “So, I’m like, ‘Oh, I gave it to my daughter.’”

She shares daughter Jolie, seven, and son Jace, four, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

In June, Kramer announced she and her fiancé, Allan Russell, are expecting their first child together. “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last announcement... at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!!” she captioned an Instagram post.

“Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but I’m thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever,” Kramer added. On her podcast, she revealed that they were expecting a boy.

In addition to her aversion to toothpaste, the singer also revealed some of her other pregnancy symptoms in an Instagram Story post on 20 August, per US Weekly. “In the first trimester, I couldn’t really stomach anything but a bagel and cream cheese and now the thought of a bagel and cream cheese makes me want to vomit,” she wrote. “I can’t eat any sweets or my stomach hurts. I’m still nauseous throughout the day but it’s worse at night and in the morning.”