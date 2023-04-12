Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Garner has revealed that her children aren’t on social media and that her eldest daughter is “grateful” for it.

The 50-year-old actor opened up about her children with ex Ben Affleck -- Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11 -- during a recent appearance on Today to discuss her new Apple TV+ Show, The Last Thing He Told Me. Speaking to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Garner explained how she’s kept her three teenagers off social media.

“I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,’” she said. “Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat.”

When asked how her children feel about not being on social media, Garner responded: “My eldest is grateful.”

She noted that since Seraphina and Samuel are also still in their teens, their perspectives on the topic could change over time.

“It’s a long haul,” the 13 Going on 30 star added. “I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We’ll see if I really hang in there.”

Over the years, many studies have examined how social media can impact children. Earlier this year, JAMA Pediatrics found that adolescents’ brains may become more sensitive when anticipating social rewards and punishments over time with frequent and increased social media usage.

“The findings suggest that children who grow up checking social media more often are becoming hypersensitive to feedback from their peers,” study co-author Eva Telzer from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill said in a statement.

Last month, Utah also became the first state in the country to ban children from social media unless they have parental consent. The bills that Republican Governor Spencer Cox signed into law prohibits children under 18 from using social media between the hours of 10.30pm and 6.30am. The law also requires age verification for anyone who wants to use social media in the state.

Garner previously shared her thoughts about her children being on the internet during an interview with Fox News in 2018.

“My kids don’t have any social media yet, and I am terrified,” she said at the time. “I think it puts so, so much pressure on kids at an age when they’re really vulnerable anyway. You know, if anyone has any clues, let me know. I am probably overprotective.”

Earlier this week, Garner confessed that she tries to avoid the online press herself, specifically when she sees articles that are about her ex-husband.

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” the Alias star told Stellar Magazine about Affleck. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us.”

She added: “I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”