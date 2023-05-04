Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck for being the ‘best dad’ to her children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez has applauded her husband Ben Affleck for his parenting skills.

The 53-year-old spoke about raising her children with Affleck during Thursday’s episode of The View. After tying the knot in 2022, Affleck and Lopez blended their families. The singer shares her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while the Air star and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Speaking to the hosts of The View, Lopez described her spouse as “an amazing dad” before praising the way in which he treats his stepchildren.

“It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen,” she said. “He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune. He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and he’s so learned in so many things.”

Lopez said that when Affleck first became a father, she “could just tell” he had already done some research.

“You could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” the actor said. “And he’s present, and that’s all you can ask.”

The Hustlers star emphasised that her spouse does everything he can to support his family.

“[He’s] a present, loving dad, who cares and shows up every single day,” she said. “And that’s who he is.”

When asked about the dynamic of her family, Lopez pointed out how she resembled her own mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, as she’s the more disciplined parent than Affleck.

“I remember my mom saying to me, ‘I’m always the bad guy, I got to discipline you,’” she recalled. “And there is some truth to that. You get a little bit of the brunt of it.”

She echoed her feelings about Affleck on Wednesday during an episode ofToday. Speaking to TV host Kotb, she acknowledged how kind the Gone Girl star is to his two stepchildren.

“Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father,” she said. “And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

Lopez continued: “He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

Elsewhere during her appearance on Today, Lopez’s mother also gushed over her son-in-law and how he got reunited with his ex 17 years later. The two actors first announced that they were calling off their engagement in 2004, before getting back together in May 2021.

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Rodríguez said.