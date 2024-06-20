Jill Scott: 9 top tips for finding (and keeping) your fitness mojo this summer

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Finding the time to exercise can be difficult.

New research reveals more than half of us are failing to hit the recommended 150 minutes of movement the NHS advises we do each week, so how do we get started?

Jill Scott won 161 caps for her country, was crowned Queen of the Jungle in I’m A Celebrity… and regularly commentates on both men’s and women’s football matches. And now, the sporting legend is getting us motivated to move.

Here are her top tips for keeping your mind, body and muscles focused when it comes to exercise…

1. Write a fitness plan for the week

“When I had big matches ahead of me, it would often become overwhelming, so I’d try to take every week as it came with training,” says the 37-year-old former pro footballer. “I’d recommend a similar strategy for anyone wanting to stick to a movement or exercise goal.

“Rather than going too big with what you want to achieve, break your goal down into smaller chunks, and make sure you write a simple plan for that week, in terms of what exercise or movement you want to do each day. If you write something down, you are much more likely to stick to it.”

2. If you don’t feel like a workout – just walk

“You often feel under pressure to go for a long run or to go hard at the gym,” says Scott. “Whether you’re a professional athlete or just starting out, if you’re not in the mood, a simple walk or jog can help get the body moving, boost your cardiovascular fitness and clear your mind. Walks are an important mental reset time for me, so I try and do them as often as I can.”

3. Limit screen time

“I find it really easy to get wrapped up in my phone,” she reveals, “so I always limit my screen time to maintain a healthy balance. Excessive screen time can lead to disrupted sleep and decreased physical activity, so I’d recommend taking regular screen breaks and limiting phone time before bed, so it supports your sleep and energy levels the next day.”

4. Try Epsom salts

“After a long day of training, I always used to treat myself to a hot bath with some Epsom salts,” says Scott. “Epsom salts have magnesium, which can help relax your muscles, reduce inflammation and lessen soreness. I also love a long bath for the way it helps you unwind after a tiring day.”

5. Stretch daily

“I know it’s tempting to skip a stretch if you are busy, but never overlook your stretches after exercise,” she notes. “As an athlete, I know the importance of flexibility and muscle recovery. Stretching daily can enhance your flexibility, reduce muscle tension and prevent injuries. Improved blood flow from regular stretching also helps alleviate stiffness and increases your range of motion.”

6. Balance workouts and rest time

“Intense workouts improve your strength, endurance and skills, but without proper rest, you risk overtraining, which can lead to fatigue and decreased performance,” says Scott.

“By incorporating rest days and prioritising sleep, you allow your body to repair and come back stronger. Rest days also support mental wellbeing. If you get the balance right, it can definitely help you stay motivated and focused.”

7. Do things that make you happy!

“Whether it’s kicking a ball around, dancing or swimming, my number one tip is to find what you enjoy and go for it. I guarantee that if you find ‘your thing’, you’ll keep at it longer. It definitely worked for me!”

8. Give yourself a massage

“Incorporate some form of massage into your weekly routine, even if it’s just rolling on a tennis ball when your muscles are aching,” she says. “Muscle recovery is important and massages and stretching play a big role in maintaining performance.”

9. Make everyday healthy habits

The little things can all add up, says Scott: “Incorporating more physical activity into your daily routine – such as walking instead of driving – helps boost your overall fitness and improves cardiovascular health. These small, consistent efforts add up, enhancing your endurance and keeping your body agile.”

