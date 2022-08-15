Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Peck has said that sobriety is the thing that still keeps him “anchored” in his day-to-day life.

The Drake and Josh star struggled with drug and alcohol addiction after leaving the Nickelodeon kids show in the mid-Noughties and losing a large amount of weight.

He entered rehab in 2008 and has been sober since.

In a new interview with Page Six, Peck said that he found “structure” through sobriety.

​​“I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12-steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” he said.

“It gives me a lot of structure in my life. It’s really the bedrock of my life and from it, all these wonderful things have been built.”

Writing about addiction In his memoir Happy People Are Annoying, which he released earlier this year, Peck described how he used substances to “numb” his feelings.

Peck wrote in his memoir that he used drugs and alcohol to ‘fix’ his insides (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

“I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides,” he wrote.

“But eventually I realised that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn’t change the temperature of what was going on in my mind. I knew that nothing in the outside world would make me feel whole.”

Last week, Peck publicly supported fellow former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy after she released her own memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

In it, McCurdy writes about being “exploited” by the children’s TV network. You can read the most shocking revelations from the book here.

“My friend Jennette wrote a book and it’s out today,” Peck wrote alongside a photo of him and McCurdy hugging. “She’s brave, funny and thoughtful in ways few are. Get it today!”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.