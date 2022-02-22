Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek, says he feels ‘heartbroken’

Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper is “heartbroken” every morning as shares an update on his recovery from severe Covid.

Draper was hospitalised with Covid in March 2020 and was later placed under a medically-induced coma. He woke up several months later and was able to go home in April 2021.

In an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories last year, Garraway said the virus had “devastated” Draper’s health and had affected his digestive system, his kidneys, liver, heart and nervous system.

He now requires 24-hour care at home, provided by Garraway and a team of healthcare professionals.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of her new ITV documentary, Caring for Derek, which will air on Tuesday 22 February, Garraway said Draper seems to have complete cognitive function but is unable to express himself clearly.

This is “incredibly frustrating and upsetting for him”, she said.

“Derek dreams about the ‘before’, and every morning it’s just so, so awful seeing him wake up, and the realisation of where he is.

“There’s a kind of heartbreak in his eyes, every single morning. You can just see it.

“It reminds me of when you’d have a horrible breakup and wake up in the morning, feeling all right - and then that sort of soccer punch of remembering.”

Caring For Derek is a follow-up of Garraway’s award-winning documentary, Finding Derek, which charted the family’s struggle while Draper was in hospital.

The TV presenter said that while her husband is “so different” from his previous self, their relationship still feels romantic.

On Valentine’s Day, their daughter Darcey bought a card for him to sign and give to Garraway.

Inside it he wrote, “Hello Wiffy Wife”, which is his old nickname for her.

“We’re still in love. We tell each other we love each other all the time,” Garraway said.

“I think he is still the man I fell in love with, absolutely. Of course he is. Except for the fact that his behaviour can’t be the same.

“He wants to be able to go out on a date again one day. I think he wants to be able to stand up next to me and for us to go out on a date.

“Our relationship still feels romantic. It is romantic. The other day he and Darcey lit a candle so we could have a candle evening together.”

Garraway, 54, married Draper, also 54, in 2005. The couple have two children; a daughter named Darcey and a son named Billy.