Kate Garraway pulls out of GMB as husband Derek Draper takes ‘turn for the worse’

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has reportedly “taken a turn for the worse”, with an ITV spokesperson confirming that the presenter will be taking “a few days” off from her Good Morning Britain duties.

The spokesperson said: “Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible.”

The statement comes after a source close to the family told The Mirror that Draper was “seriously unwell”.

“Derek is back in hospital in a very serious condition but the family knows he is in the best hands,” the source added.

“Kate is doing everything she can for her husband. He comes first and so work will have to take a back seat this week.”

Draper was put into a medically-induced coma after catching Covid in March 2020, and earlier this year Garraway said he “would die” if left unaided for three days without medical care.

In the documentary Caring For Derek, which aired in February, Garraway said: “People are really kind and say I’m an inspiration but I’m really struggling - and I think it’s important for people to know that, cos I’m sure they’re struggling in their life too in whatever way.

“I think one of the worst things is the terrible loneliness... from having him here but not here. It’s really indescribable. It’s just so hard. I can sort of see him, but he’s absent – and you just feel very much on your own, all the time.”

She added that she hoped they had a “happy ending” but that “ultimately it just feels unsustainable”.

Garraway has become a full-time carer for Draper, and said earlier this month that he had a brief hospital stint after a “bit of a downturn”.

She said at the time: “He’s back in hospital I’m afraid so a bit of a downturn but fingers crossed.”

The Independent has contacted Garraway’s reps for comment.