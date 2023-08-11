Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katharine McPhee has revealed that she and husband David Foster have suffered a “horrible family tragedy”.

The singer, 39, shared a statement to Instagram on 11 August to announce that she’ll be missing the rest of her husband’s tour in Asia, where she’s been performing as a guest, due to a family emergency. Although she didn’t specify what the tragedy was, she wrote that she’ll be heading home to be with her loved ones, while implying that her husband will still be doing the shows this weekend.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asian run,” she wrote. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

She concluded: “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return someday and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

Many friends and fans of the couple took to the comments of McPhee’s post to send her kind messages amid the family tragedy.

“Sending my love and prayers for your family,” Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger wrote, while Linda Thompson added: “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is okay.”

“Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys,” Amanda Kloots also wrote.

Foster, 73, is still set to play at the Sentul International Convention Centre in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 11 August and 12 August, according to his official website. He will then be on a hiatus from his tour, before returning to the stage on 1 November in Warren, Michigan.

The Independent has contacted a representative for McPhee and Foster for comment.

Foster and McPhee made their official debut as a couple in 2018, before officially tying the knot the next year. They welcomed their first child, Rennie, in February 2021. Since then, they have continued to post about their son on social media, hinting that he also has a musical side. In June, Foster shared a video on Instagram of Rennie playing the drums, alongside the caption: “PROGRESS!! Two years three months.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October, Foster acknowledged that although his youngest child has developed an interest in drumming, it’s still soon to tell if he’ll become a musician like his parents.

“You know when you look at somebody like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they’re not tennis players, so we don’t know,” he said “He’s so young.”

McPhee also agreed, adding: “It makes sense that he’d be musical, but we’re not really sure. He’s certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter.”