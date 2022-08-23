Kathy Griffin asks fans to help her understand cancer scan after surgeon ‘ghosts her’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kathry Griffin has enlisted the help of her fans to interpret her medical results.

The actor and comedian previously received treatment for lung cancer following a diagnosis in August 2021.

In a post to Instagram on Monday (22 August) evening, Griffin claimed that the doctor who treated her cancer had “ghosted” her, and said that she did not understand her test results.

“OK I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photograph of her test results.

She added: “This is what it’s come to people! I’m putting my scan results on Instagram in hopes that somebody will put it under an oncologist’s nose and send ne some sort of interpretation in English of what’s going on with my post operation situation! Social media can be used for god, dammit!”

Followers who work in the medical field offered their advice to the star, with many writing that her results looked positive and indicated that she was still cancer free.

“That’s a pretty good looking report Kathy (as someone who worked in imaging). Sorry you’re going through this and sending you love, one Chicago girl to another,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Focus on ‘without recurrence or metastasis’ It’s good news (from this old nurse lol).”

“According to the radiology there is no evidence of cancer in the area they scanned,” a third person said.

Other users called out her doctors for negligence. “Shockingly irresponsible. I’m so sorry Kathy,” one person wrote.

Griffin, who says she has “never smoked”, underwent surgery to have half of her left lung removed last August.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she wrote on social media at the time.

In December 2021 she announced that she was in remission after undergoing the procedure.

“I’m cancer-free. I don’t know why, I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years,” she said in the announcement.