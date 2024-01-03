Kelly Clarkson reveals her fitness routine that helped her ‘drop weight’

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her most recent diet and exercise routine, and how it has helped her to lose weight.

The singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show explained in her cover story withPeople magazine that she’s recently “dropped weight” after making the move from Los Angeles to New York City.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout. I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down,” she said, referencing the technique in which a person submerges themselves in some form of freezing water to reduce inflammation and muscle soreness.

On top of all of her wellness habits, Clarkson said she also tends to keep her diet fairly simple.

“I eat a healthy mix,” she said. “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 per cent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

“But I still splurge. The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical,” the “Piece by Piece” singer, who shares nine-year-old daughter River Rose, and seven-year-old son Remington with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock added.

This isn’t the first time the singer has openly discussed her health and fitness goals and weight. Back in 2018, she said on the Today Show that she had lost 37 pounds while dealing with thyroid and autoimmune issues.

“I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn’t really the weight,” Clarkson said at the time.

In November 2023, Clarkson was also able to bond with Jenna Bush Hager over their struggles with weight when she and her sister appeared on the singer’s talk show. During their discussion, Clarkson pulled up a picture of Jenna and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush.

“Those drop waist things were popular,” Jenna pointed out about the matching dresses that she and Barbara were wearing in the photo.

“Which is not good for girls with curves later on,” Clarkson chimed in.

Continuing to talk about the photo, Jenna went on to say that the two of them “were chubby” when they were kids, and Clarkson did not agree as she replied: “​​You were not.”

“Well, we were,” Jenna said.

Barbara then chimed in, clarifying that the two of them were not chubby in that specific photo. “Not there, but I was,” Jenna said.

The singer was then relieved, thinking Jenna thought she and her sister looked chubby in the photo that was shown. “I’m like: ‘I don’t think you know what chubby is,’” she said.

Jenna then pushed Barbara to admit that she was a chubby child. Despite her initial hesitation, she did eventually agree saying: “Well, there was a stage.”

Clarkson joked in response, giving Jenna a high-five and saying: “I had a stage. I’ve had many stages.” “I love losing weight, but here’s the thing … Jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist.”