Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

The singer and reality TV star, who revealed she was pregnant with her first child back in May, said she wanted to share the news after her father Ozzy “told everyone” the sex of the baby.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne said her dad is extremely excited that she is having a boy and is already planning activities with his soon-to-be grandson.

It comes after Ozzy previously told ET last month that Osbourne was six months along in the pregnancy.

“Kelly is big and she’s beautiful,” Ozzy said, before exclaiming: “She’s having a baby boy.”

Commenting on her father’s excitement, Osbourne said: “He’s told everyone the gender of my baby before I got the chance to. And I’m like ‘Oh dad, come on’.

“Every single day he does this little song and this dance about how excited he is. He is so excited that it’s a boy.

“The stuff that he wants to buy. [He says] ‘We’re going to get him air rifles’, and I’m like, ‘No you’re not, absolutely not’.”

Osbourne announced she was pregnant in May in a post shared to Instagram.

She posted two photographs of herself holding an ultrasound scan. In the caption Osbourne wrote: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

The announcement came just three months after Osbourne and Wilson confirmed their relationship. The pair had been friends for more than two decades, after Slipknot toured with her parent’s music festival, Ozzfest.

In February, Osbourne shared a photograph of the couple kissing on Instagram.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” she wrote. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”