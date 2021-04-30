Kelly Rowland reveals Beyoncé and Michelle Williams watched her give birth over Zoom

Kelly Rowland has revealed that Beyoncé and Michelle Williams watched her give birth to her second child in January via Zoom.

The former Destiny’s Child members were also joined by Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, to witness the arrival of Noah Jon into the world on 21 January.

The “When Love Takes Over” singer told People (The TV Show!): “We had our family join on Zoom.

“They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

Demonstrating just how close the trio still are, the “Work” star described Beyonce and Williams as “awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts who rushed to meet her new child in person.

“They met him immediately,” she confirmed.

And in February, Rowland opened up about the importance of the women in her life.

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just ... being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift,“ she told Entertainment Tonight.

She described their enduring bond over the years as “really a gift, because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn't really make friendships.”

“And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life,” she said becoming emotional.

“Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood - you're going to make me cry.”

Rowland, who is also mother to six-year-old Titan Jewell, admitted last year that she would “torture herself” over being compared to Beyoncé.

While working as a coach on The Voice Australia, she empathised with a contestant who felt he was overshadowed by his older brother, saying: “I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé? I would just torture myself in my head.”

The 40-year-old said she would often think: “‘I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B.’ Or, ‘I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B.’ They’re gonna compare anyway.”

She added that the comparisons with Beyoncé felt like the “elephant in the room” for “a whole decade” and she “would be lying” if she said they never bothered her.