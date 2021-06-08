Khloe Kardashian responds to critic who said she looks like ‘an alien’ after ‘so much plastic surgery’

Khloe Kardashian has responded to a Twitter user after they said that she “looks like an alien”.

The reality TV star and her three-year-old daughter, True Thompson, are featured in a new television advertisement promoting Nurtec, a migraine medication.

On 6 June, a Twitter user commented on the advert saying: “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?

“What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

The 36-year-old wrote back telling the user they should not call themselves a feminist in their Twitter bio if they are “attacking a woman unprovoked”.

“Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/Mute me,” Kardashian said.

“[You are] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked,” she added.

The mother-of-one also defended herself against comments speculating about why she was chosen to take part in the advert, telling her followers that she has suffered from migraines since a young age.

“I’ve been suffering since the sixth grade. This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me,” she said.

“I’ve tried everything. All I want to do is help even a handful of [people]. So, if others want to be mean… I’ll take it as long as I can help some others.”

Khloe Kardashian has previously denied having any cosmetic procedures on her face.

During a 2016 episode of The Keeping Up With The Kardashians when asked by her sister, Kim, whether she has had filler, she insisted: “No, I haven’t!”

Later that year she admitted to having tried facial filler during an episode of her chat show, Kocktails with Khloe.

Speaking on her experience she said: “I don’t know if it’s Botox or filler – I did one. My whole face went numb and I had to dissolve everything. It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there.”

Botulinum toxin type A, which is used in Botox, is actually a recommended treatment for the prevention of migraines under NHS guidelines. Approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the treatment is a type of nerve toxin that paralyses the muscles.

It can be given to people who suffer from chronic migraines.