Summer survival guide for anyone holidaying with young children

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

There’s nothing like the joy of the summer holidays – until you get to them.

The relief of not having to drop off and pick up small people feels huge at the beginning. But once the stress of going away and general boredom kicks in – usually around day two – or you’re trying to juggle work with arranging play dates and movie marathons – the shine immediately vanishes.

Fear not. The summer can be great again. Just follow these tips and feel assured that you’re not alone. Ignore what you’re seeing on social media – the reality is all parents are in the midst of holiday hell right now…

Book the kids’ club

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

The key thing about holiday survival is activities, says Tim Allardyce, CEO of family activities app Hoop. “Kids want and need to be active. Finding holiday activities should to be done on a daily basis. If you are going abroad, look for hotels with kids’ clubs and get your kids into the routine of going. They might protest at first, but stick with it, as you get to have a rest at the same time. If you are in the UK, there are hundreds of kids’ camps available to choose from.”

Parents are expected to do same-day club drop offs and pick ups when children are under the age of 10, he adds, with older kids getting more opportunities for residential camps. “Find what your kids like doing,” Allardyce continues. “A lot of sports offer multi-sport camps, too. The more outside the camps are, the better, although any kind of healthy activity is positive. My absolute go-to is hiking. Kids love it, and it challenges you. We recently hiked Snowdon with my six-year-old and eight-year-old. It took us eight hours, but was an amazing day in nature away from screens and iPads.”

Ease boredom with go-to lists

The end of the summer holidays are somehow already looming, but that can often be the toughest part if you’re not away from home.

Suzy Reading, chartered psychologist, author and wellbeing guru, suggests sitting down with each child and asking them what they’d like to do with the remaining time. What do they need? She advises asking if they need rest, if they want to have some new experiences or learn a skill. Are there friends or family they’d like to meet up with? “Set some intentions that help refine decision making and dial down the FOMO,” she says. “Keep your kids anchored in perspective too – parents also have to work to provide for them. We can make it more of a team effort with these conversations.

“For younger kids, make a mind map or wheel of activities they can choose from and turn to in idle moments – this can keep boredom at bay,” adds Reading. “Keep it on the fridge and kids can turn to it for inspiration. This is useful for older kids, too. Have a variety of things that can be done solo, with family, with friends, at home, out and about. Make a little bucket list of fun things to experience – nothing fancy required. Feeding the ducks counts, as does visiting a trampoline park or trying out the driving range.”

Keep it real when you have babies

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Navigating holidays with young children takes a lot of patience, notes Lauren Seager-Smith, CEO of charity For Baby’s Sake Trust. “Keeping to routines where possible can help your little ones feel secure,” she says. “Children thrive on predictability, and schedule changes can lead to increased stress and meltdowns. If you’re at home, try to have regular mealtimes, with set times for play and relaxation. Try to keep nap times and bedtimes consistent. If you’re travelling, plan activities around their sleep schedule to avoid over-tiredness. Don’t let family and friends pressure you to change your routines – it will be you who has to deal with the fallout.”

Holidays often come with high expectations and a desire to create perfect memories, she adds. “Remember, perfection isn’t the goal. It’s OK if things don’t go as planned. Embrace the imperfections and focus on the moments of joy and connection. Allow yourself to say no to certain activities or excursions if they will overwhelm you or your children. Your baby won’t remember where you went, but it will make a difference to how you made them feel. Try painting a picture together or splashing in water. Love doesn’t cost a thing.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Lower your expectations

We all love a holiday, but when you have young kids, it can be really tough.

If you have children under six, Zoe Blaskey, author of Motherkind (published by HQ on August 15, priced £16.99) says it’s important to consider your expectations of a holiday, because chances are, it will feel like more of the same, but in a different location. “It’s a powerful mindset shift to lower your expectations, then you get to really enjoy the magical moments without the pressure to make it ‘perfect’.

“Talk with your child – especially if they’re neurodiverse – about what will happen beforehand, showing them pictures and explaining each step along the way – this will help you too, if you’re someone who has a tendency to travel anxiety.”

She says it’s a good idea, if you’re going away with a partner or friend, to plan in times when both of you get a break. “Do something that gives you joy – a sunset swim, half an hour with a book or a gym session. That way, you’ll both come back feeling refreshed.”

Ease ear ache on flights

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Any parent who’s taken a child on a flight will know how the cabin pressure can make children feel distressed. “Overall, we’d suggest avoiding too much sugar on a flight, however, it can be helpful during take-off and landing”, says Caitlin Edwards, Emirates cabin crew, from Cardiff. “While most kids are excited about flying, because they don’t know how to equalise their ears like adults can, sucking a sweet can help relieve any ear pressure. We would also suggest you bring a drink for them to sip on too – maybe in a familiar beaker of theirs – as drinking can also help prevent the cabin pressure affecting them too much. For older children who will understand, it’s worth explaining what ear popping is, so it’s not a nasty surprise for them during their flight.”

Be super organised

“Before going on holiday, make sure you’ve checked out the accommodation you are staying at to understand what you need to pay for,” Mari-Carmen Sanchez-Morris, founder of Fit Mama and mum-of-three, advises. “For example, if you have a small child, does the room come with a travel cot and do you need to pack sheets for it?”

She also recommends packing a UV snooze shade, a portable fan to attach to the pram, large muslin squares (to use as cool blankets and for shade) and a flask that can cool bottles down to ward off hunger tantrums. And suction spinner toys are also a must, she says, as these can be stuck to plane windows or highchair tables to keep babies entertained.