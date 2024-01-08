Kieran Culkin honours his children at 2024 Golden Globes

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kieran Culkin honoured his children at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with bracelets bearing their names.

In an interview at Variety’s Golden Globes pre-show party, the 41-year-old Succession actor shared that his outfit included a sweet reference to his two children - daughter Kinsey Sioux, four, and son Wilder Wolf, two - who he shares with his wife of more than 10 years, Jazz Charton.

Culkin pulled up his sleeve to show off two custom friendship bracelets with his children’s names, and then gave them a quick shout-out: “Hi guys! Go to sleep!”

In May 2023, Charton posted adorable Instagram photos of the actor with their children, in which Culkin seemingly showed them around the Succession set. He posed with the youngsters in character Logan Roy’s apartment, taking them to the set’s spiral staircase and holding his daughter on one of the chairs.

The longtime couple come from completely different backgrounds. The Succession actor grew up in the Hollywood spotlight alongside his brother, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. Meanwhile, his wife was raised in London before moving to New York City as an adult in 2010. Charton was reportedly working at an ad agency when she met Culkin at a bar in 2012, and the two hit it off.

In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin detailed their meet-cute. “I said, ‘I’m Kieran. You have an English accent. What’s your name?’” he told the outlet. “She said, ‘Jazz.’ I said, ‘J-A-Z-Z, like the music?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s f****** stupid.’”

Speaking to iNews in 2018, Culkin revealed that he almost wasn’t able to make a move on his future wife because she had come to the bar with another man that night. He recalled: “I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since.”

The pair tied the knot in June 2013 during a road trip stop in Iowa. Four years later, Charton shared photos on Instagram from the happy day, with the caption: “#tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm four years ago today. Still the best pit stop I’ve ever made.”

In 2020, Charton revealed a few more details about their nuptials in another commemorative post, in which she reflected on their love story. “Seven years ago we went on what was supposed to be a six-week road trip but ended up taking three and a half months. Seven years ago we fell in love with Iowa. Seven years ago we met a girl named Kinsey who helped us get our marriage license and seven years ago today we said I do in the rain with three strangers,” she captioned the Instagram tribute.

Their daughter Kinsey, who was born on 13 September 2019, was reportedly named after the woman who helped them get their marriage license. Upon announcing her pregnancy in May of that year, Charton seemingly revealed on Instagram that Kinsey was conceived after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, writing: “#theglobeswerefun”.

After Culkin was nominated and lost the following year, Charton cheekily referenced Kinsey’s conception below a photo of Kieran holding an imaginary trophy. She poked fun at his loss: “My three-time Golden Globe loser. I got pregnant the last time he lost so I’m out of consolation prize ideas...”

The couple welcomed their second child, Wilder Wolf, on 17 August 2021 - only a few months after announcing their pregnancy. In addition to their two children, Culkin and Charton are also parents to a tabby cat named Django.