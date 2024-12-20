Kieran Culkin shares the one thing he doesn’t like about being a father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kieran Culkin has revealed the one thing he doesn’t like about being a father.

During a conversation with Colman Domingo for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” conversation, Culkin opened up about his two children — Kinsey, five, and Wilder, three — who he shares with wife Jazz Charton.

After the A Real Pain star said his wife and two children were the only people in his close circle, Domingo asked him what he liked about being a father.

“Absolutely everything except dinner time. I love everything else. It feels like nothing else matters. I’m a dad now, and my only role in life is that,” he responded. “That’s real life. All this is lovely, but I’m just trying to get home.”

He also revealed that his colleagues have a place in his children’s lives, including his former Succession co-star, Sarah Snook.

“She’s my son’s godmother and one of my favorite people in the world,” he told Domingo about Snook.

However, he confessed that it’s not easy to stay in contact with his friend. “She lives in Australia, so it’s hard to keep up. I’m not the best with the phone thing. I always relied on the fact that there was going to be another season,” Culkin added.

Kieran Culkin and his wife share a five-year-old daughter and thre-year-old son ( Getty Images for BFI )

Culkin has previously spoken about his parenting tactics. Earlier this month, he explained why he hasn’t let his children watch their uncle Macaulay Culkin’s iconic Nineties movie, Home Alone.

“There’s still some scary parts,” the Succession alum told E! News at The 34th Annual Gotham Awards on December 3. “For the three-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a three-year-old.”

However, he said that his children could watch the movie this holiday season. “We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year,” he added. “If not, next year.”

Culkin also previously hinted at expanding his family one day. When he won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series during the 2024 Emmy Awards, he used his speech to send a message to his wife.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids... I want more. You said ‘maybe’, if I win! I love you so much,” he said.