Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s supplement brand Lemme may soon be facing allegations of deceptive advertising.

Zimmerman Reed, a class action litigation firm, has launched an investigation into the reality TV star’s popular line of gummies and supplements over claims that Lemme “violated consumers’ rights by misleadingly and deceptively marketing its products.”

The law firm is specifically investigating the brand’s Lemme Purr Gummies, which purports to boost vaginal health and “support vaginal odor”; Lemme Curb Capsules, advertised to support healthy blood sugar; Lemme Debloat Gummies, which claims to relieve bloating symptoms; and Lemme Matcha Gummies, advertised to support “cellular energy and energy metabolism.”

Zimmerman Reed asks Lemme customers if they “expected the products to work as advertised” upon purchasing Lemme Purr Gummies, Lemme Curb Capsules, Lemme Debloat Gummies, or Lemme Matcha Gummies. “If you purchased a Lemme product, you may be entitled to compensation,” the free case review form reads.

Kardashian Barker’s wellness brand has previously raised eyebrows from health experts and medical professionals. The Kardashians star launched Lemme in September 2022 with a line of vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO gummy supplements. She then became the subject of controversy after introducing Lemme Purr, the brand’s vaginal probiotic gummies, in February 2023.

According to the Lemme website, Lemme Purr contains “clinically-studied SNZ 1969 probiotics” that specifically “target vaginal microbiome health and pH levels to support freshness and odor.” The gummies are also made with “Vitamin C for antioxidant and pro-collagen benefits and real pineapple extract.”

While Lemme Purr sold out in its first week, that didn’t stop some customers and gynecologists from feeling a little skeptical. Dr Melanie Bone – an OBGYN and member of Daye’s medical board, a gynecological health research and development company – previously told The Independent that since vaginas are self-cleaning, products that play on false insecurities about women’s health should be treated with caution.

“Brands should not try to advance artificial insecurities forced upon women and AFAB [assigned female at birth] individuals,” she said.

Although Lemme Purr contains probiotics, which have been proven to support the health of your vaginal microbiome (microorganisms that exist in the vagina), the ingredients used in Kardashian Barker’s product such as pineapple extract “are less credible.”

“There is no validated clinical data that suggests you can, or should, alter the way your vagina tastes,” she confirmed.

The case review form also cited a 2023 report from Women’s Health Magazine. The outlet found that Kardashian Barker’s Lemme Debloat gummies contain three grams of sugar per serving, which can contribute to bloating.

Meanwhile, the Lemme Matcha supplements contain just 100 mg of matcha. Research suggests that a much higher dose of matcha is needed to provide effective energy-boosting results. A single teaspoon of matcha includes an estimated 2,000 mg – 20 times higher than the amount in one serving of Lemme Matcha.

The Independent has contacted Lemme for comment.