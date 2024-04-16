Skincare experts react to Kristin Cavallari’s claim she doesn’t wear sunscreen

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristin Cavallari has skincare experts up in arms after admitting that she doesn’t wear sunscreen.

Back in January, the Laguna Beach star questioned the need for SPF in an episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest. The 37-year-old reality star was joined by Dr Ryan Monahan, a holistic doctor, when she shared her hot take on sunscreen.

“I want to discuss the sun and sunscreen which I know is controversial,” Cavallari said. “I don’t wear sunscreen and anytime I do an interview, I get a lot of s*** when I admit that I don’t. So, talk to me about the health benefits of the sun and why we maybe don’t need sunscreen.”

Monahan, who describes himself as a “functional medicine” expert, suggested to “work up your base coat in the sun, [so] you can start to tolerate the sun instead of burning”.

“Totally, it’s a very controversial topic, which is so funny, because it’s the sun,” he added. “Like, we’ve literally spent our whole existence as humans under the sun all day until the last, like, 100 years or so. And now we’re, like, shut in, spending 93 per cent of our lives indoors. That’s really bad for a lot of reasons. The sun is life-giving and nourishing.”

When Cavallari asked if coconut oil could be used as sunscreen, Monahan recommended eating it because an “anti-inflammatory diet,” he claimed, can help prevent sunburn.

While the Uncommon James founder’s podcast episode took place earlier this year, a clip of her skincare admission has resurfaced on TikTok as fans and dermatologists react to Cavallari’s comments about SPF.

“Use sunscreen. This is ridiculous,” one TikTok user commented under the resurfaced clip.

“Sunscreen is your best friend,” another person maintained.

Andrea Suarez, a board-certified dermatologist with more than 400,000 followers on TikTok, responded to Cavallari’s claims about sunscreen in a separate TikTok stitch. “What these wellness gurus will not tell you is that our ancestors, they didn’t get skin cancer not because they were somehow immune to DNA damage from ultraviolet radiation,” Suarez shared. “Rather, newsflash, they died before the average age of onset of skin cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, the average age for skin cancer diagnosis is 66 years old. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 100,640 people will be diagnosed with melanoma - a malignant skin cancer tumour - in 2024.

“While it’s true that certain things from our diets, namely anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant compounds from fruits and vegetables, can overall help your skin be better equipped to handle some of the damaging consequences of ultraviolet radiation… this doesn’t protect your skin from UV rays,” Suarez continued. “This does not act as a sunscreen, this doesn’t protect the cells of your skin against DNA damage.”

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the US, with one in five Americans developing it in their lifetime, per the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Excess exposure to UV radiation from sunlight or use of indoor tanning beds can increase the risk of developing all skin cancer types, including melanoma. To best protect against skin cancer, the AAD suggested applying a “broad-spectrum, water-resistant” sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Meanwhile, Suarez also shared her tips on how to protect your skin from the sun, while still enjoying spending time outdoors.

“Protect your skin from the sun by wearing sunscreen, sun-protective clothing, a hat,” she added. “Enjoy time outdoors. No one is telling you that in order to protect your skin you have to be afraid of the sun and stay indoors all day, not at all. Enjoy your time outdoors but protect your skin, and no, a supplement is not going to do that for you.”

“Sunscreen and sun protection does not limit your ability to enjoy and benefit from time outdoors,” Suarez captioned the post.