A man who has fathered multiple children around the world has revealed he’s shifting his focus from sperm donation to finding love.

Kyle Gordy is known for his controversial “hobby” as a sperm donor and is the biological father to 65 children.

In a bid to help struggling families, he offers his help for free and is supposedly inundated with messages from women on Instagram who want to have his child.

Previously, the 32-year-old revealed his admiration for another prolific father, Nick Cannon, and said he’d be open to doing a competition show where women could “win” his sperm.

Now, he’s shared that he’s going to be shifting his focus onto finding a “meaningful” relationship and plans on minimising the amount he donates in a bid to find the right woman.

“I’m not that active [with donating] right now, as it’s no longer a focus for me,” Kyle, who runs the website Be Pregnant Now, told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“I want a relationship with someone and that’s the most important thing to me at the moment.

“I’m going to stop donating – except for a select few – I won’t be helping so often, as I need to look at building that meaningful connection with someone who likes me, for me.

“It’s OK for people to contact me if they’d like a relationship, but where donating is concerned, I’ll only be helping those who really want a baby.”

Recently, Kyle found himself in a relationship with one of the people he donated to. The couple split two months later.

(Jam Press/@kylegordy1234)

He said: “The woman couldn’t accept the fact that I was still donating and said it wouldn’t work long-term.

“I need to find someone special who can accept me and what I have done in the past, but I don’t want that to get in the way anymore.

“Maybe in a few months, if I don’t find anyone, I'll be my old self. But if I do find someone, I’ll re-evaluate my hobby entirely.”

He added: “If my girlfriend only wants me to donate once or twice a month or perhaps even pick the people who I donate to, then I would need to have a long discussion with them about my situation.

“I’ll agree to certain rules and make sacrifices for the right woman who I can make a wife.”

Alina, the mother of one of Gordy’s children (Jam Press/@kylegordy1234)

Kyle, who has 65 children in total with another seven on the way, also hopes to shift his focus to travelling to countries he’s never been to before.

Previously, he revealed how he prefers travelling over donating and also, how he views his practice and masturbation a “chore.”

He added: “I don’t have a sex life outside of donating, it’s completely non-existent, as one of the reasons I don’t go out and have sex is because I want to save it up and give the best possible chance of pregnancy.

“Before, I used to date and have sex, but I chose to give this up to help other women and their families.

“I prefer travelling and that, alongside finding a girlfriend, are my main hobbies.”