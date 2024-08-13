Kylie Jenner: My postnatal depression lasted a year

Support truly

Reality star Kylie Jenner has spoken out about feeling like herself again, after suffering from postnatal depression which “lasted a year”.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul revealed to British Vogue that she spent her entire early twenties in full mum mode, after having her children Stormi, now 6, and Aire, 2 with now ex-partner Travis Scott.

“I’m finally feeling like myself again,” she told the magazine. “Being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.

“Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress.

“It hit me differently both times,” said Jenner. “Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically].”

The billionaire, who has nearly 400 million followers on Instagram, said that they initially chose the name Knight for her son but then settled on Aire a year later.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing…I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

open image in gallery Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger in 2019 (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)

What is postnatal depression?

PND is a common problem that affects more than one in every 10 women within a year of giving birth, according to the NHS.

“Postpartum depression, also called postnatal depression, is a mood disorder that some people experience after having a baby,” explains Dr Chun Tang, medical director at Pall Mall Medical.

“It’s more than just the ‘baby blues’ – it’s when feelings of sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion take over, making it tough to handle everyday life and care for your little one.

“The terms ‘postpartum’ and ‘postnatal’ are used interchangeably, but they mean the same thing.”

Both mothers and fathers can experience it.

“One myth is that only women get it, but men can experience it too,” adds Tang. “Having postpartum depression doesn’t mean you’re weak or that you’re a bad parent. It’s a medical condition, and it can happen to anyone.”

What are the symptoms?

open image in gallery Young tired mum sitting on floor next to her sleeping baby in crib (Alamy/PA)

“Symptoms of postnatal depression can vary but generally include severe mood swings, excessive crying, difficulty bonding with your baby and withdrawal from family and friends,” says Dr Laura Geige, medical doctor and psychologist. “Also loss of appetite or eating much more than usual, insomnia or sleeping too much, and overwhelming fatigue.

“Physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach problems, and muscle pain can also occur.”

What causes it and what can help?

“Certain things can increase your chances of getting postpartum depression, like if you’ve had depression before, don’t have much support, or had a tough pregnancy or delivery,” says Tang.

“Stressful events like financial issues or relationship problems can also play a part – but remember, it can happen to anyone, even if there’s no clear reason.”

It’s no surprise so many people struggle after having a baby, given the major life adjustment in combination with “the cocktail of hormones, sleep deprivation, birth recovery or trauma, learning to feed, and often a lack of support”, says Crystal Miles doula and founder of Connected Babies.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Therapy, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), is a great way to work through the negative thoughts and feelings,” Tang says. “Sometimes, medications like antidepressants might be needed, especially in more severe cases, but it’s important to talk to your doctor about what’s safe, especially if you’re breastfeeding.

“And don’t underestimate the power of lifestyle changes. Getting regular exercise, eating well, and trying to rest can all help with recovery.”

Miles adds: “Confiding in, or asking for help from family, friends or other parents, hiring help such as a postnatal doula, accessing support groups and speaking to your health professionals can also be beneficial.”