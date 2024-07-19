Support truly

Kylie Kelce has shared an important message after shutting down speculation that she’s pregnant.

The wife of retired NFL player Jason Kelce took to TikTok on July 19 after noticing “a number of articles” claiming that she and her husband are expecting their fourth child. The couple, who were married in 2018, are parents to three daughters: Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, one.

“I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now and my lack of filter is kicking in,” her viral clip began, clarifying that she wanted to “nip” the pregnancy speculation “in the bud.”

“I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant,” Kylie continued. The 32-year-old noted that the last time she was pregnant was with her youngest child, Bennett, before emphasizing that she is indeed not pregnant.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic,” she added. “[It] really lights my fire.”

The former field hockey player went on to share that she takes the topic of pregnancy seriously because she experienced her own miscarriage before the birth of her oldest daughter, Wyatt. “I went into my 13-week ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” the video continued. “And I had to have a D&E [dilation and evacuation] a few days later.”

“So, I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly,” she explained. “And I think we just need to be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting.”

“Let the parents say it when they are good and ready,” she concluded her message.

In the caption of her TikTok, Kylie further detailed exactly what some people had said about her reportedly being pregnant. “I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers,” she wrote. “Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking, ‘Did you have a miscarriage?’ because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better.”

open image in gallery Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce were married in 2018 and share three daughters ( Getty Images for Prime Video )

Her video received more than two million views as of July 19, with many people applauding her in the comments section.

“The only people that should be ‘reporting’ on a pregnancy are the parents. I’m so sorry for your loss,” one comment read, while another wrote: “You are so right! I had a miscarriage at 12 weeks and the insensitivity knows no bounds. Thank you for speaking out.”

“I don’t know how you navigate the press. I couldn’t do it. Love that your using your public presence to speak up,” a third fan pointed out.

“I have such respect for you. I wish all people in the spotlight would use their voice the way you do,” a fourth comment read.

While her video marked the first time that Kylie addressed the pregnancy rumors, her husband previously spoke about the speculation during an episode of his New Heights podcast in March. At the time, Kylie was returning from Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

“Apparently Kylie is pregnant with our fourth child, it’s a boy,” he told his younger brother and podcast co-host, Travis Kelce. “In this made-up universe.”

“You guys made a baby in Milan?” Travis jokingly replied, to which Jason said: “That’s right! If she got pregnant in Milan we’ve got some things to answer here.”