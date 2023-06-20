What are the symptoms of laryngitis and how long does it take to recover?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Getting a case of laryngitis is an unpleasant experience and can happen to anyone. But singers are more prone to the throat condition and the latest performer to have come down with laryngitis is Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

The band were forced to cancel a concert in Dublin that was scheduled for Thursday (22 June), and their appearance at Glastonbury this weekend has also been thrown into doubt.

In a statement, the Arctic Monkeys said: “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and, following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

According to the NHS, the illness can sometimes come on suddenly, but can be linked to other illnesses, such as colds and flu. It occurs when the voice box or vocal cords in the throat become irritated or swollen.

It’s an uncomfortable illness, but can usually be treated at home or with help from a pharmacist.

Here’s everything you need to know about laryngitis.

What are the symptoms?

Laryngitis can sometimes come on without warning and patients feel the worst during the first three days.

The main symptoms are a hoarse voice or sometimes losing your voice; an irritating cough that doesn’t go away; always needing to clear your throat; and having a sore throat.

In children, there can be additional symptoms including a temperature of 38C or above; losing their appetite; or having difficulty breathing, but this last symptom is rare.

How long does it take to treat?

Most people recover from laryngitis after one to two weeks, and don’t need to see a GP.

The NHS advises treating the condition by drinking plenty of fluids and gargling with warm salty water, if you are an adult.

You should also try to rest your voice as much as possible. This means speaking as little as you can, and if you must, do not talk loudly or whisper as both can strain your voice.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Keeping the air moist is also helpful in treating laryngitis. You can increase the amount of moisture in the air by putting out bowls of water. Be aware that central heating and air conditioning can make the air drier.

Staying out of smoky or dusty places will also help, as well as avoiding smoking cigarettes. You should steer clear of caffeine or alcohol as they can cause dehydration.

Pharmacists can help with treating the symptoms by providing paracetamol or ibuprofen, cough syrup, gargling solution, or lozenges to soothe the throat.

When should I see a GP about laryngitis?

You should see your GP if your symptoms do not improve after two weeks, or if you keep getting laryngitis or problems with your voice.

The GP may carry out some procedures to try and figure out what is the cause, including looking inside the throat with a small mirror, wiping a cotton bud around the back of the throat to be tested, and arranging a blood test.

You may also be referred to an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist if the condition keeps occurring.

If it is very painful or you are finding if difficult to swallow, you should call 111. If you or your child are having difficulty breathing, you should call 999 or go to A&E.