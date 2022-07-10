Lauren Goodger reveals newborn daughter has died two days after being born

Lauren Goodger has announced that her newborn daughter, Lorena, has died two days after being born.

The former TOWIE star shared the news on Instagram on Sunday (10 July) alongside a photograph of her daughter’s hand in hers, explaining that her daughter was born “without complications”.

Googder wrote in the caption: “Lorena. 08.07.22. She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister… words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar...”

The reality TV star continued by referenxing her partner, Charles Drury, and their first child, Larose, who turns one later this month.

“I am broken,” she wrote. “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet...

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much.”

Goodger’s post has already garnered more than 38,000 likes and thousands of comments, including one from Drury reading: “She will always be with us.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.