Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with baby bump picture

Leona Lewis has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The former The X-Factor winner shared the happy news to her Instagram profile, where she posted a photograph of her smiling in a black body-con dress that reveals her baby bump.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.

The Bleeding Love star married her partner, Dennis Jauch - a choreographer and producer - in August 2019.

The couple tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony at musician Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy.

Lewis and Jauch met in 2010 when he was a backup dancer on Lewis’ debut world tour.

A source recently told The Sun that the couple were “over the moon” that she is pregnant.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.”

They added: “They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

The London native first found fame in 2006 after becoming the first ever female to win the third series of The X Factor, for which she was awarded a £1m recording contract with Syco Music.

Her winning single, a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This” broke a world record by reaching 50,000 digital downloads within 30 minutes.

Since then, she has sold over 35m records worldwide and won two MOBO Awards, an MTV Europe Music Award and two World Music Awards.

In December, she celebrated 15 years since her The X-Factor win, with a social media post which gave thanks to her fans for their support.

“I look at this girl on stage and can't believe it’s been 15 years,” she wrote. “It all feels like yesterday.

“To my fans all over the world who have supported me from my X Factor days to now- I am forever grateful, you have made my wildest dreams come true! Love you all so much x.”