Leslie Mann jokes she ‘didn’t ruin’ her daughters Maude and Iris Apatow

Leslie Mann has opened up about how “proud” she is of her daughters, Maude and Iris Apatow, as she joked about how grateful she is that she “didn’t ruin them.”

Mann, 49, discussed her two children, who she shares with husband and film director Judd Apatow, during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The praise began after the television host applauded Mann’s daughters, as Maude, 24, has been starring in Euphoria and Iris, 19, will be featured in her father’s upcoming film, The Bubble. In response, Mann noted that she is “so proud” of her children, who she described as “good girls”.

Although Mann acknowledged that “there’s been a lot of pressure” when parenting children, she also jokingly noted how grateful she is that she “didn’t ruin them” in the process.

“I don’t know if you feel this but as a parent, when you’re given these two little babies you don’t want to ruin them with bad parenting,” The Other Woman star explained. “So it’s a lot of pressure on us parents and, looking at them now, I feel like: ‘OK, maybe I didn’t ruin them. Maybe they’re OK.’”

Fallon comforted Mann, assuring her that she “did not” ruin her children and that “they’re awesome”.

“They’re like good, kind-hearted people. But we don’t want to jinx it,” Mann added, as she laughed and knocked on the wooden desk in front of her.

Maude and Iris first became involved in the movie industry when they were children, as they both featured in a few of their father’s films, such as Knocked Up and This Is 40. According to Judd, 54, who recently reflected on his experience working with his daughters, his children would do the occasional bickering on set.

“A lot of the time, I don’t think she knew there was a camera rolling,” Judd told People about working with Maude when she was a child. “I would sit her next to her sister and I would just say some key phrase and then they would just start fighting.”

Judd also recalled an instance on set where Maude “tossed” a “little doll” at her sister.

“I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose,” he explained “And then Iris started crying.”

“And I was like: ‘Great, we’ll use that in the movie! That’s a real moment of hostility,’” the director joked. “Years later, Iris saw it and she was like: ‘I can’t believe you used me really crying!’ So one might say, bad parenting.”