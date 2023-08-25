Liam Payne reveals he was hospitalised due to a ‘serious kidney infection’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Payne is on the road to recovery, as he revealed that he was recently hospitalised due to a kidney infection.

The singer, 29, took to Instagram on 25 August to share the news, while he announced that his upcoming tour - which was supposed to start next month - is going to be postponed. He expressed that his doctors advised him to focus on his health, after he’d been hospitalised due to a kidney infection.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a video of himself. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection. It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

While Payne expressed that he was “beyond excited to play” music, he acknowledged that fans will soon be refunded for their tickets. However, the former One Direction member also added that the new dates haven’t been decided yet.

“To all of you who have bought tickets, I’m so sorry. We’re working to reschedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets. So, please look out for updates from your point of purchase,” he wrote. “Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

In his video, the “Bedroom Floor” singer went on to describe how he’d been a “bit unwell” recently, following the “bad kidney infection”.

“We started rehearsals, and I’ve just been advised that now is not the right time for me to be out on the road, trying to recover from this,” Payne said. “I have the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak.”

He also added that he hopes that when the time comes, he could “put on an even bigger show” for his fans.

According to the National Health Service, hospitalisation as a result of kidney infection can occur for a variety of reasons - such as when a patient is severely dehydrated, unable to swallow or keep down any fluids or medicines, or has a weakened immune system.

Fans rushed to the comments section of Payne’s video, where they sent him sweet messages and hoped for him to make a healthy recovery. “Always got your back, champ,” one wrote, while another added: “Get well soon! Love you and here for you forever and always.”

A third wrote: “Sending one massive BIG hug your way.”

The tour was initially set to kick off on 1 September in Lima, Peru, with his final show in Mexico City, Mexico, on 12 September.

In July, Payne made his official return to his YouTube channel, where he discussed how excited he was to go back on tour. He also spoke candidly about his health, after finishing a 100-day rehabilitation stay and was nearly six months sober. Payne went on to admit that prior to sharing the YouTube video, he removed himself from the public eye for his mental well-being.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognise anymore,” he explained. “And I’m sure you guys didn’t either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work.”

In the YouTube video, the “Strip That Down” singer also discussed his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive. Payne expressed regret for some of the things he said about Zayn Malik, after professing that there were “many reasons why he disliked” his former One Direction bandmate.

“I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place,” Payne recalled. “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards.”

Payne said he thought his anger stemmed from frustrations with his career and, rather than reflecting privately, he took his feelings out on others. He added that he “wanted to apologise” for his behaviour.