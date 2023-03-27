Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Linda Nolan has given fans a sad update on her health as she revealed her cancer has spread to her brain.

The singer, who celebrated her 64th birthday last month, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning (27 March) to speak about her treatment.

Nolan was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005 and went into remission the following year. But she was diagnosed with a secondary cancer in her hip in 2017, which spread to her liver in 2020.

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Nolan said she is remaining “positive” despite the news and will be undergoing chemotherapy again.

“I’ve always been hopeful with my treatment and what’s going on in my life,” she said.

“I just want to tell you unfortunately for me, my cancer has spread to my brain and that’s obviously frightening because there isn’t much treatment for brain cancer except for chemotherapy.

“I’m not giving up. I’m positive. I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time.”

Nolan also revealed that she has moved into her sister’s home due to the cancer affecting her balance and leading to “three quite nasty falls”.

“So, as usual, my amazing family – I’m back living with my sister Denise and her partner. Maureen has been looking after me for the past few weeks,” she continued.

“I’ve bought a wheelchair, we’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable really. It’s a scary trip to be on.”

Nolan reflected on not knowing how much time she had left, adding: “That’s not me being morbid or anything, but I don’t know. None of us know, really. So for me, it’s about making the most of every day and spending it with people I love.

“Just being positive… I’ve been fighting it since 2005 originally and then I’ve beaten it before, so hopefully I can do the same again. Obviously, with the great help I’ve always had from the NHS.”

Nolan shared that she was hopeful a “new drug for brain cancer” that has been in use for around a year could help her in chemotherapy.

Under a clip of the interview posted to GMB’s Twitter account, her fans sent well wishes and messages of support.

Irish girl group The Nolan Sisters at an hairdresser, UK, 6th November 1975; they are (not in order) Maureen, Anne, Bernie, Linda and Denise Nolan (Getty Images)

“You have given us so much happiness with The Nolans and we want to let you know that you are loved and supported, keep fighting Linda,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I so admire Linda for her positive attitude to her cancer. Keeping everything crossed for the new treatment. Sending love and hugs and keeping her in my thoughts and prayers.”

Nolan rose to fame as part of girl group The Nolans alongside her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and Coleen. She was married to husband Brian Hudson from 1981 to 2007, when he died of skin cancer.