The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
‘You have to tell people how you feel’: Lottie Moss says going to rehab was ‘best thing ever’ for her mental health
The model checked into rehab in February
Lottie Moss has described her time in rehab as the “best thing ever” for her mental health.
The model, who is the younger half-sister of Kate Moss, spent time in rehab in February for her struggles with substance abuse.
In a new appearance on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast, Moss said she was encouraged to go to rehab by her mother and best friend after months of masking her depression.
Opening up about her mental health struggles, Moss said she was initially in denial about having depression as she didn’t want people to feel “pity” for her.
“I didn’t realise I had [depression] for a very long time. I just thought everyone felt this way...and I thought you just kind of get through it,” Moss explained.
Moss said her depression worsened at the beginning of this year.
“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I quit modelling; I was doing some OnlyFans but not really. I didn’t recognise myself.”
Describing how she avoided her own emotions at the time, Moss said she surrounded herself with people who “only wanted [her] there because [she] was drinking and a fun time”.
“I always wanted to be the fun one, and then I got to the point that my mum and best friend came to me and said: ‘You need to get rehab because you are so depressed’.”
Moss said her time in rehab was the “best thing ever” as each day included two hours of therapy, which allowed her to work through and speak about feelings she had been suppressing.
On her advice for others who may be struggling with their mental health, Moss said: “You have to tell people how you feel.
“I had never ever spoken about my true feelings for things. You have to tell people about how you feel, whether it’s your therapist, your parents or your friends.
“Talking about things you have gone through is so important because if you don’t, you can’t heal from it, you can’t ever get over it, it just rots in your brain. And then you start to blame yourself for things. it’s a poison.
If you need someone to talk to, you can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year.
You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies