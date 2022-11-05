Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lottie Moss has described her time in rehab as the “best thing ever” for her mental health.

The model, who is the younger half-sister of Kate Moss, spent time in rehab in February for her struggles with substance abuse.

In a new appearance on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast, Moss said she was encouraged to go to rehab by her mother and best friend after months of masking her depression.

Opening up about her mental health struggles, Moss said she was initially in denial about having depression as she didn’t want people to feel “pity” for her.

“I didn’t realise I had [depression] for a very long time. I just thought everyone felt this way...and I thought you just kind of get through it,” Moss explained.

Moss said her depression worsened at the beginning of this year.

“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I quit modelling; I was doing some OnlyFans but not really. I didn’t recognise myself.”

Describing how she avoided her own emotions at the time, Moss said she surrounded herself with people who “only wanted [her] there because [she] was drinking and a fun time”.

“I always wanted to be the fun one, and then I got to the point that my mum and best friend came to me and said: ‘You need to get rehab because you are so depressed’.”

Moss said her time in rehab was the “best thing ever” as each day included two hours of therapy, which allowed her to work through and speak about feelings she had been suppressing.

On her advice for others who may be struggling with their mental health, Moss said: “You have to tell people how you feel.

“I had never ever spoken about my true feelings for things. You have to tell people about how you feel, whether it’s your therapist, your parents or your friends.

“Talking about things you have gone through is so important because if you don’t, you can’t heal from it, you can’t ever get over it, it just rots in your brain. And then you start to blame yourself for things. it’s a poison.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year.

You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.