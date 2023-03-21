Madonna shares five household rules her children must follow

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has shared five rules that her children must follow in the house.

Over the weekend, the 64-year-old singer posted a photograph with a chalkboard that listed five of her house rules.

The first rule on the board was “Smile,” followed by “Be Happy”, “Listen to others”, “Speak kindness” and “Be happy with what you have”.

Madonna is a mother to six children, namely Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda Ciccone, 17, Mercy James Ciccone, 16 and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.

In January this year, Madonna spoke about the difficulties of being a mother.

The pop icon said she knew that growing up with a “mother like me” is challenging for her children, in an interview published in Vanity Fair.

“Even today, I struggle to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” she said.

“Because, however it goes, whoever you are, having children and raising children is a work of art.

“No one gives you a manual [on motherhood],” she said. “You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

This year, Madonna is set to embark on her massive world tour.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will take place in 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July and ending in Amsterdam in December.

The singer announced the tour in a video starring famous friends including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and Amy Schumer, with a nod to her 1991 film Truth or Dare.

The singer also announced a second date in London as part of her upcoming tour due to “overwhelming pre-sale demand”.