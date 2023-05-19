Man, 22, who couldn’t stop coughing is found with dentures stuck near his lungs
X-ray scans revealed silver row of false teeth wedged in Wisconsin man’s airway
A man having trouble breathing was found to have dentures stuck near his lungs.
The 22-year-old had been wearing the silver row of false teeth when he had an epileptic episode, Jam Press reports.
He sought medical help after experiencing coughing and heavy wheezing.
X-ray scans revealed the 4cm accessory had become wedged in the airway to his lung.
Doctors rushed the unnamed man for bronchoscopy in a bid to remove the object.
A flexible tube was fed down the man’s throat eventually dislodging the dental accessory from the lung airway.
The patient, from Wisconsin, experienced bronchospasm – where muscles in the lung airway tighten – from the operation.
He was given steroid treatment before being discharged.
The findings were published in Cureus medical journal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies