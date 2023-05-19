Man, 22, who couldn’t stop coughing is found with dentures stuck near his lungs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man having trouble breathing was found to have dentures stuck near his lungs.

The 22-year-old had been wearing the silver row of false teeth when he had an epileptic episode, Jam Press reports.

He sought medical help after experiencing coughing and heavy wheezing.

X-ray scans revealed the 4cm accessory had become wedged in the airway to his lung.

Doctors rushed the unnamed man for bronchoscopy in a bid to remove the object.

A flexible tube was fed down the man’s throat eventually dislodging the dental accessory from the lung airway.

A doctor holds a row of false teeth removed from man’s airway (Jam Press/Cureus)

The patient, from Wisconsin, experienced bronchospasm – where muscles in the lung airway tighten – from the operation.

He was given steroid treatment before being discharged.

The findings were published in Cureus medical journal.