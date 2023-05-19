Jump to content

Man, 22, who couldn’t stop coughing is found with dentures stuck near his lungs

X-ray scans revealed silver row of false teeth wedged in Wisconsin man’s airway

Olive Loveridge-Greene
Jam Press
Friday 19 May 2023 17:28
<p>An X-ray image shows a man’s dentures lodged in his airway</p>

An X-ray image shows a man’s dentures lodged in his airway

(Jam Press/Cureus)

A man having trouble breathing was found to have dentures stuck near his lungs.

The 22-year-old had been wearing the silver row of false teeth when he had an epileptic episode, Jam Press reports.

He sought medical help after experiencing coughing and heavy wheezing.

X-ray scans revealed the 4cm accessory had become wedged in the airway to his lung.

Doctors rushed the unnamed man for bronchoscopy in a bid to remove the object.

A flexible tube was fed down the man’s throat eventually dislodging the dental accessory from the lung airway.

A doctor holds a row of false teeth removed from man’s airway

(Jam Press/Cureus)

The patient, from Wisconsin, experienced bronchospasm – where muscles in the lung airway tighten – from the operation.

He was given steroid treatment before being discharged.

The findings were published in Cureus medical journal.

