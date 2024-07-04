How to avoid margarita burns this summer

Support truly

As the summer kicks off, it means more barbecues and more treats to beat the heat.

One popular drink during the summer is a margarita, with the popular cocktail consisting of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. However, with the drink comes one potential injury that needs to be taken into consideration.

A margarita burn, also called phytophotodermatitis, is a skin reaction that can occur when lime juice makes contact with your skin and that skin is exposed to the sunlight. “The term ‘phyto’ means plant, ‘photo’ refers to light, and ‘dermatitis’ is the inflammation of the skin,” explained Dr. Keira Barr, a dual board certified dermatologist, in an interview with Healthline.

Most commonly, the burn would take place if you were previously spending time in the sun and then spilled the lime juice on your skin. Margarita burns happen when furocoumarin, a chemical found in citrus fruits and other foods like celery, make contact with ultraviolet A rays.

The rash will usually form within 24 hours and has the possibility to grow into painful blisters a day or two later. These can sometimes require a visit to the emergency room, depending on the concentration of the lime juice used.

“People who were squeezing a lot of limes or had a drink spilled on them and then had a lot of sun exposure may have significant blistering, like a second- or third-degree thermal burn. They might have open sores and wounds that require medical attention,” Barr said.

If the case is mild, a margarita burn will normally go away on its own, but the blisters can turn into dark patches on the skin that can then last weeks or months.

Treatment for the burn will also depend on how severe the wound is, and could vary from typical sunburn treatments, like aloe vera gel and ice packs, to a possible need for steroids.

This obviously doesn’t mean margaritas need to be completely avoided this summer, as there are some simple ways to avoid burns.

For starters, if you are squeezing limes or cooking with any other food that contains furocoumarin, the Cleveland Clinic recommends washing your hands with soap and warm water.

And you should also head for the sink the second you notice any citrus juice on your skin in the sun. But if you’re working with foods that contain furocoumarin more often or all day in the sun, it might also be a good idea to use gloves.

Another option is to wear clothing to protect yourself from the sun, like longer pants and sleeves, so that you can create a barrier between any spillage and your skin.

It is also recommended to wear sunscreen just as the average person would do. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) people should be applying one ounce, or enough sunscreen to fill a shot glass between 15 and 30 minutes before stepping outside, and then adjusting from there depending on their body size. The sunscreen should be at least 30 SPF or higher and offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

The AAD recommends reapplying sunscreen at least every two hours even if it’s cloudy, and to reapply sunscreen more often if swimming or sweating.