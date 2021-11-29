Mariah Carey celebrates start of Hanukkah by singing to her kids

Mariah Carey celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by singing to her twin children, Monroe and Moroccan.

This year’s Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is being commemorated by Jews across the world from 28 November to 6 December.

In a post to Twitter on Sunday, the singer revealed that she has been teaching Monroe and Moroccan, 10, one of the songs she learned at school growing up.

“Hanukah is coming, Hanukkah is coming, that’s the time we have the happiest days,” she sings at the children while sitting in a restaurant.

The siblings appear blank-faced, with Moroccan quickly looking away as his mother finishes.

“Happy Hanukkah!!! Learned this one in grade school, thought I’d teach it to Roc and Roe, I don’t think they’ve got it yet,” the mother wrote on Twitter, adding a laughing emoji.

The video has garnered dozens of comments from users who poked fun at the children’s non-reaction to Carey’s singing.

“Roc ‘n Roe just wondering where the chicken tenders at,” one person wrote.

A second user said: “Imagine your mum being Thee Mariah, and she just? Sings? To? You? On? Holidays?”

“So Christmas wasn’t enough for you to own, you taking aim at Hanukkah now? Exceptional businesswoman. Teach the children, and let them take your lead,” another person wrote.

Mariah Carey has earned a reputation as the “queen of Christmas” since her hit single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released in 1994.

This year she has released a new festive song, “Fall in Love at Christmas”, featuring fellow musicians Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Last week, AppleTV+ gave fans a first look at the singer’s holiday special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Set to premiere on 3 December, the special will see Carey dressed in a gold, sequined gown as she performs a number of her festive hits.

“I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” she tells watchers before her twin children make an appearance dressed in festive red clothing.

Carey shares Monroe and Moroccan with her former husband Nick Cannon.

Cannon and Carey married in 2008 after meeting on the set of the music video for her single “Bye Bye”. The couple announced their separation in 2014.