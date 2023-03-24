Mark Zuckerberg welcomes third daughter with wife Priscilla Chan

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Zuckerberg has officially become the father of three girls.

The Meta CEO, 38, and his wife Priscilla Chan announced on Friday that they welcomed their third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

In an Instagram post on 24 March, the Facebook co-founder shared photos of the newborn just moments after she was born. In one image, Zuckerberg is seen smiling at Aurelia, while another shows Chan in the hospital holding the baby to her chest.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” he captioned the post. The couple, who were married in 2012, are already parents to daughter Maxima “Max”, seven, and August, five.

Back in September, Zuckerberg announced he and Chan were expecting their third child together on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself and his wife smiling as he placed his hand over her growing baby bump, along with the caption: “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

Zuckerberg and Chan first met while waiting in line for the bathroom at a Harvard University party in 2003. The two tied the knot during a secret backyard wedding at their home in Palo Alto, California. Wedding guests were told that the party was to celebrate Chan’s graduation from medical school, where she studied to be a pediatrician.

In December 2015, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Maxima “Max” Chan Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg announced the birth of their daughter in a Facebook post, in which he also shared that the parents will donate 99 per cent of their Facebook shares to their new Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to “promote equality for all children” in the next generation.

“Your mother and I don’t yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future. Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully,” he said at the time.

The parents welcomed their second child, daughter August Chan Zuckerberg, in August 2017. Once again taking to Facebook, Zuckerberg wrote alongside a family photo: “Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become.”

Last year, the billionaire opened up about how doing philanthropy work with his wife through their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has revealed a “whole new side” of their relationship. “It’s been really cool getting the chance to work with my wife Priscilla on this, it’s opened up a whole new side of our relationship, where it’s like we were partners and now we also get to work together,” he said while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last August.

“She’s brilliant, she’s a doctor and understands so many more things about biological science than I do and I can bring this whole engineering perspective, and we learn so much from doing that together.”

It seems that Zuckerberg will also waste no time in teaching his newborn daughter Aurelia how to code, considering he’s already doing so with his two older daughters. Speaking toThe Times in October 2021, Chan explained that she and Zuckerberg divide parenting duties, with her husband in charge of putting their children to bed.

“Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they’ll code together,” she said, adding that there are numerous effective ways to teach children to code as it’s “very visual”.

“Mark has been doing that with August since she turned three.”