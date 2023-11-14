Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marlon Wayans has revealed that his son is transgender. Now, the actor and producer is opening up about his own “transition” as the parent of a trans child.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club on 10 November, the White Chicks star shared that his eldest child changed their name and pronouns. “I have a daughter that transitioned into a son,” the comedian said, adding that his child now goes by the name Kai.

At first, Wayans admitted that his son’s transition was difficult for him to accept. However, he plans to focus on both Kai and the lessons he’s learned as a parent in an upcoming comedy special, tentatively titled Rainbow Child.

“I talk about the transition, not their transition, but my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans said. “And I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me.”

The 51-year-old actor went on to praise Kai as “brilliant” but admitted that he’s “still working” on addressing his son by his correct pronouns. “They know I love them, they see me trying. They’re like: ‘I’m happy,’” Wayans said. “But I gotta respect their wishes.”

He explained that his greatest wish for both of his children - including his 21-year-old son, Shawn - was to “be free” and confident in who they are. “I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves,” Wayans said. “The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself. The more you live your truth, the happier your existence.”

“I’m just so proud of them for being them,” he added.

Wayans shares sons Kai and Shawn with his former partner, Angela Zackery. While the two were in a long-term relationship from 1992 to 2013, they were never married.

The Air star has often shared glimpses into his life as a father of two on social media. Back in September 2022, Wayans celebrated National Son Day by posting throwback yearbook photos of both Kai and Shawn. “Happy #nationalsonday Shawn and Kai,” he captioned the amusing post. “I can’t believe y’all actually smiled like this for class pictures…The f***?! I told you it would come back to haunt y’all a**es.”

In May, Wayans shared a birthday tribute for Kai by posting a sweet photo of him kissing Kai on the cheek after his graduation. In the caption, the comedian shared a special message to his transgender son, thanking him for “teaching me what [it] really means” to love unconditionally.

“Happiest bday my baby… daddy loves you to the moon and back,” Wayans wrote. “I’ve always asked people to love me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what that really means. Be you! Your best you! You’re the gift and I’m wrapping paper… love love love you for life.

“Excuse my ignorance, chalk it up to growth. Love you so much, thank you for making me a man. So proud,” he added, alongside a rainbow emoji.