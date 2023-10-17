Matthew Perry shares rare photo with actor father

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Matthew Perry has shared a sweet photo with his father and fellow actor, John Bennett Perry.

The Friends star, 54, took to Instagram on 15 October to share the rare picture of his father. In the snap, Matthew could be seen posing in a pair of black sweatpants and a navy shirt, while he had his arm around his father. Meanwhile, John smiled at the camera as he wore a red, striped button-down shirt and a pair of khakis.

In the caption, Matthew quipped about how he and John were each holding a glass in their hand, writing: “Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage.”

Many fans went to the comments to praise the heartwarming snap of the pair, while also making references to John’s appearance in season four of Friends, when he played the father of recurring character Joshua, one of Rachel Green’s love interests.

“Could he be anymore prouder!!!” one fan wrote, while another added: “Looks like a proud father to me.”

A third person said: “Wait! He was Joshua’s dad in the episode where Jennifer [Aniston] was wearing a nightie as a dress!! His best line: ‘I like this one, she seems smart!’”

The photo also marked Matthew’s second time posting on Instagram since April, apart from when he shared an image of his front lawn last week. In the caption, he quipped: “Why can Elon Musk send a woman to the moon and not be able to invent a silent leaf blower?”

In addition to his appearance on Friends, the 82-year-old actor worked with his son in an episode of the 2011 series, Mr Sunshine. The father and son also co-starred in the 1997 film, Fools Rush In.

John has appeared in many films throughout the ‘90s and 2000s, including George of the Jungle, Independence Day, and Farewell to King Arthur.

Leading up to last year’s release of his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew discussed how he’s looking forward to starting his own family one day. Speaking to People in October 2022, he said that he felt confident in his sobriety journey after struggling with a drug and alcohol addiction for years, and that he’s no longer “afraid” of getting married.

“I’m not run by the fear I used to be run by so everything’s kind of different,” he said. “I’m feeling more confident and I’m not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out.”

When asked how he’d feel about becoming a father, Matthew added: “I think I’d be great. I really do. I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that’s probably why, but I can’t wait.”