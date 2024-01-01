Melanie Lynskey gets tattoo drawn by her five-year-old daughter

Live your life healthier and happier with our free Living Well newsletter, packed with wellness advice, practical tips and nutritious recipes Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Melanie Lynskey has revealed the significance behind her new tattoo.

The Yellowjackets star, 46, recently unveiled her new ink and the special artist who designed her tattoo: her five-year-old daughter. To ring in 2024, Lynskey shared a side-by-side photo of the original drawing her daughter made, alongside a picture of the final tattoo on her arm.

“I’m so happy to be bringing this adorable tattoo into 2024 with me,” she began her Instagram caption. “My thanks to the incredibly kind and talented @graeme.allan at @sacredtattoonz for doing this for me while I was in Aotearoa.”

“It’s a meticulous recreation of a drawing my five-year-old daughter did, and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude,” Lynskey explained, adding: “I wish so much joy for all of you this year! And my big wish is that the world remembers about empathy.”

The tattoo appeared to be a drawing of a cat with whiskers and pointy ears. Lynskey, who is from New Zealand, shared that she had the tattoo done while in her home country.

The Don’t Look Up actor welcomed her daughter with husband Jason Ritter in December 2018. Lynskey and Ritter were married in 2020 after first meeting in 2013 while filming The Big Ask. The two announced their engagement in February 2017.

While the married couple tend to keep details of their family life private, including their daughter’s name, Lynskey recently shared a special birthday tribute to her child on Instagram. “The kindest, sweetest, coolest little person. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be her mama,” the Heavenly Creatures star captioned the post, which showed her daughter standing on a bed and covering her face with an oversized unicorn balloon. “Five years of pure joy,” she added.

Lynskey also shared that her sister’s partner made an allergen-free cake for her daughter in the shape of a cat, with the words “Merry Catmas” written in frosting. It appears that her five-year-old is very fond of felines, as Lynskey previously posted a photo of her child’s stuffed animal, named Meowy.

Back in March 2022, Lynskey received praise for thanking her nanny during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. After taking home the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, she thanked her daughter’s nanny for allowing Lynskey to go to work knowing that her then three-year-old is in good hands.

“The most important person I think I have to thank before I finish is my nanny, Sally. I love her,” Lynskey said. “She’s an absolute angel. She’s with my child and my child is safe and taken care of and she allows me to go and do my work.”

“Thank you, Sally,” she added. “I love you so much.”