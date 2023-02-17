Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Menopause, a natural process that occurs in the body when it stops menstruating, is associated with a range of symptoms, both physiological and psychological.

As a part of the natural ageing process, menopause affects the majority of women and usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. However, it can sometimes happen earlier.

One of the major symptoms many women report when going through menopause or perimenopause is brain fog.

Brain fog can appear alongside other symptoms, including anxiety, mood swings, hot flushes, and irregular periods. According to the NHS, these can start years before menstruation ends and carry on even after it does.

Experiencing brain fog can be disconcerting and even worrying for some people, as it can impact their day-to-day lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about brain fog and how it is linked to menopause.

What is brain fog?

Brain fog is not a medical but scientific term often used to describe feeling sluggish, fuzzy, forgetful, and generally scattered.

According to the NHS, it can feel similar to the effects of sleep deprivation or stress. It can also occur during the recovery period from some infections, including Covid-19, or when you suffer from a minor head injury.

People who live with depression or anxiety also often feel like they have brain fog.

What does brain fog look like?

Symptoms can include having difficulty remembering words and numbers, experiencing disruptions in daily life, and having trouble concentrating – such as losing a train of thought or becoming easily distracted.

Some people also find they have difficulty switching between tasks or they may forget the reason for doing something.

Brain fog can impact your working life, with many women who go through menopause leave their jobs due to the symptoms. A 2019 survey by Bupa found that an estimated 900,000 women in the UK have left their jobs over an undefined period of time because of the condition.

Davina McCall, who campaigns to raise awareness around menopause, has spoken out about how her brain fog made her worry she would lose her job. She said: “I was on this show called Stepping Out and I was looking at Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and thinking, ‘I’ve just said your name three seconds ago and I can’t for the life of me remember what it is’.

(Getty Images)

“It was literally like a blank page… I just couldn’t stop crying. I was really hysterically crying because I just thought, ‘I am going mad’.”

Why is brain fog a symptom of menopause?

According to the International Menopause Society (IMS), scientists believe that brain fog is brought on by the rising and falling hormone levels during the menopause, as well as by some of the other symptoms, like hot flushes and mood changes.

Dr Nicole Jaff, co-author of the IMS White Paper titled Brain fog in menopause, said: “Research studies find that a woman’s memory does change at menopause and ‘brain fog’ is common. While this can temporarily affect a woman’s quality of life, the good news is that symptoms are generally mild and resolve post-menopause.

“Women are often concerned that these memory issues are an early symptom of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia but these conditions are very rare in midlife. Women should be reassured that most memory problems before and during menopause will typically get better over time.”

How can I treat brain fog?

The IMS advises women to protect their brain health by exercising regularly and following a healthy diet. It encourages cutting down on starchy, fatty, sugary foods, and eating plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Stopping smoking, only drinking alcohol in moderation, getting enough sleep and minimisi ng stress can also help reduce the effects of brain fog.

Professor Pauline Maki, co-author of the IMS White Paper, added: “We encourage any women experiencing memory problems, or any other bothersome symptoms during menopause, to contact their healthcare practitioner for support so they can discuss treatments available to help them.

“Treating the symptoms of menopause can often benefit cognition as well as overall wellbeing.”